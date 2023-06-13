For this Pride Month, SANSIRI presents Live Equally House, an immersive art exhibition advocating equal opportunities and embracing diversity.

Equality is necessary to create a fair and just society, and that’s what SANSIRI believes. “Equality can happen if everyone gets enough opportunities to live their desired life.” Regardless of sex, gender, age, or body shape, everyone should have equal opportunities to succeed. Thereby, SANSIRI invites everyone to turn around and see the importance of living beyond the exterior at the Live Equally House event.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: Chubbynida]

Live Equally House exhibition

From June 16 until July 9, 2023, SANSIRI will host the Live Equally House and Immersive Art Exhibition at Sansiri Backyard T77 Community. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday between 10 AM to 9 PM, guests can come to enjoy the collaborative art exhibition by Teayii and Chubbynida. Under the concept of ‘How You Live Matters,’ Teayii invites visitors to open their hearts through words of encouragement, especially for those currently facing life’s challenges. Artist Chubbynida is here to help reinforce that everyone has their own value and worth.

Things to do

Using a digital mapping projector, the exhibition has three zones. Zone INSIDE OF YOU invites guests to close their eyes and open their hearts through sound. Meanwhile, Zone IN-VISIBLE is the place to reflect on your life path using light. In this area, there will be a bright light that will lead the way, but of course, as life has ups and downs, visitors will also face the darkness. The two artists have prepared a special gift for everyone in this area. The last space is zone INDEPENDENT. Here, guests are encouraged to write down the missing things in their life, like a shopping list. Besides that, there’s a photo zone where one can write and share their stories. So, if you’re ready to heal your mind, body, and soul, head to Live Equally House and let’s embrace everyone’s differences and unite as one.

Exhibition timetable

Teayii’s exhibition will take place between June 16 to 19, 2023 and July 23 to 25, 2023. Chubbynida’s exhibition will take place between June 30 to 2, 2023 and July 7 to 9, 2023.

Live Equally House begins on June 16, 2023, until July 9, 2023, from 10 AM to 9 PM. It is located at Sansiri Backyard T77 Community, 91 Soi Rim Klong Phra Khanong, Phra Khanong Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok, 10110. Those interested can pre-register here.