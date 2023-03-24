Tips to make the most of Songkran 2023: Hotels, flights, vacation leave

It’s the most wonderful—and the wettest—time of the year. Songkran is right around the corner, and we know just how to make the most out of it. Here’s how to cleverly book your vacation leave around those public holidays, where to find flight deals, and how to maybe even earn extra cash during the break.

When in Thailand, Songkran may just be the most fun event on the calendar. Almost everyone gets a handful of days off, people celebrate all over Thailand, water fights span from Silom to Phuket, and there is an air of joyful energy throughout the country. Plus, many provinces celebrate Songkran on different days, so if you’re looking to go on some sort of water fighting spree, there’s your chance.

However, there are still a few ways you can ‘hack’ Songkran. You can book your office leave cleverly and get a longer vacation out of it. You can book your flight on special promotions and not pay for an overpriced Songkran ticket. You should also consider certain dates (read: traffic) if you’re in Bangkok or out of town.

Let’s see if any of our tips can help you.

[Hero Image Credit: Ash Dowie/Unsplash; Featured Image Credit: Bruce Christianson/Unsplash]

Tips and tricks to get your most out of Songkran

Plan your leave cleverly to get the most out of your public holidays

If you work in Thailand, the national holiday period this year is from 13-17 April. This means that if you use your annual leaves accordingly, you’re looking at more than a full week of sitting around at home or going out joining water fights. And if you plan to leave after the holidays, it will be just in time for some provinces that hold their festivities late (more on that below).

6 April is also a public holiday, so if you took off Friday 7 April, you could get a full 10 days.

Alternatively, you could take off 3-5 and 7 April and 17 days — almost 3 weeks!

Take Wan Lai Festivals into consideration

Many provinces in Thailand hold Wan Lai, which translates to “day that flows.” It means that if you haven’t had enough of the festivities during the official holidays, you can go into the flow as these places hold Songkran festivities right after.

For instance, Chonburi is having water fights on 21-23 April. Samutprakarn on 22-24 April, and Pattaya won’t be done with getting wet until 19 April.

Take advantage of Bangkok’s quieter roads

Not into water fights? That’s fine. Many Bangkokians use the long holiday to explore other parts of the country or return to other provinces to visit their families. This means that you can expect the usual touristy places to be absolutely packed with people. We can already expect the traffic jam in Chiang Mai all the way from here. But this means the streets of Bangkok will be quieter than ever, and you can take this chance to explore what Bangkok is like without all the usual traffic.

Having said that, the start and end of Songkran will be the busiest on the roads, so plan well in advance should you be leaving or entering the city, too.

See if your company has any work incentives for Songkran

Many companies in Thailand have work incentives in place, such as extra pay if you choose to stay in and work during this public holiday period. Ask your HR if your company has anything like that in place. If there is, then it’s perfect for those who have nothing planned for the occasion. You could earn extra cash (some even offer a high premium for working over Songkran), which you can spend on a holiday at a later date.

Keep an eye out for 4.4 promotions

We love a good sale in Thailand, and every month on double digit days, many online stores have special promotions. This April, when 4.4 rolls around, many hotels and airlines drop deals and promotions. Use that chance to grab all your essentials for Songkran or even better, book your entire vacation.