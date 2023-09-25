Phuket is getting its first-ever hip hop festival, hosted by Twopee

Thai hip hop star Twopee is set to host the first-ever hip hop festival in Phuket, aptly named Southside Festival. Here’s everything you need to know about the event set to take place at Andamanda Water Park this November.

Southside Festival: Phuket is getting its first-ever hip hop festival, hosted by Thai hip hop icon Twopee

It’s about to get a whole lot hotter in Phuket, as some of the hottest Thai hip hop talent is heading down south in November for the inaugural Southside Festival.

Hosted by Twopee, the event will take place on 18 November 2023, and will feature his Southside crew as the main headliners. Visitors will get to enjoy the verses of the Thai hip hop industry’s greatest, including Thaitanium, F/Hero, and Twopee Southside himself. Newer faces will also be present, such as Young Gu, Dimon, FIIXD, Bryan, Jarvis, Gunner.Network, up-and-coming names like Saran & Dieout, Smew, and Nottoy. There will also be DJ sets from DJAYBuddah, DJ ONO, and DJ TOB.

Southside Festival will begin at 3pm and go late into the night, right in the heart of the Thai mythology-themed Andamanda Water Park, the largest water park on the island.

Tickets & Other Details

Early bird tickets for Southside Festival are available for purchase from now until 30 September 2023. These are priced at THB 999 for the concert only, or THB 1999 for concert and water park access. Tier 1 tickets will be available from 1 October until 17 November 2023, and start at THB 1299. At the door, tickets will be priced at THB 1499.

Special packages are also available. Tables start at THB 14,500 for four people, including drinks. The Cabana VIP Zone package begins at THB 25,000 for 6 people, including drinks. The Water Villa VVIP package begins at THB 100,000 for 10 people, including drinks.

Book your tickets and find out more at Ticketmelon.