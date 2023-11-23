Cancel other plans, you have a childhood to revisit. The Studio Ghibli Film Festival 2023 is screening all your favourite films this month and next.

[Hero and featured image credit: The Studio Ghibli Collection]

Rewatch your favourite animations at Bangkok’s Studio Ghibli Film Festival 2023

With the ongoing Studio Ghibli exhibition at CentralWorld being extended until 2 January, 2024, Bangkokians and visiting tourists alike are offered the unique chance to look back to the simpler days of their childhood — the times when you sat in front of your TV as the intro to the My Neighbour Totoro rental DVD played. The sun was shining, the flowers were blooming, the day was serene, quaint, like it left you alone to be with your new favourite film.

Studio Ghibli, in collaboration with SF Cinema, is trying to wake up that child in you as they bring back seven films from the studio for a special screening, titled “Studio Ghibli Film Festival 2023.” The event will take place on 25-26 November, 2-3 December, 2023.

The films to be shown include Spirited Away (2001), My Neighbour Totoro (1988), Howl’s Moving Castle (2004), Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989), Castle in the Sky (1986), Princess Mononoke (1997), and Porco Rosso (1992).

Participating venues (SF Cinema) include CentralWorld, MBK Center, MAYA Chiang Mai, Central Khonkaen, Central Chonburi, and Central Phuket. Tickets start at THB 150.

You can find more information at SF Cinema.