Sub-Zero Ice Skate Club is hosting an electronic music party on ice this month
20 Sep 2023 04:37 PM

Sub-Zero Ice Skate Club is hosting an electronic music party on ice this month

Vichayuth Chantan
Writer, Bangkok

Grab your ice skates and be ready to rumble—who knew that ice skating and a rave was an experience we needed? Sub-Zero Ice Skate Club is doing just that.

Sub-Zero Ice Skate Club is hosting an electronic music party on ice this September

Sub-Zero Ice Skate Club
Image credit: Sub-Zero Ice Skate Club/Facebook

Titled “White Hole: The Gravity of Sub-Zero,” the event will open visitors up to a new experience in the rink, as well as an abundance of jokes that can come with that name. For the first time ever in Bangkok, an electronic music rave is happening at an ice skating rink, and it’s happening at the Ekkamai Branch of Sub-Zero Ice Skate Club on 30 September, 2023.

Gone are the days where you’re soaked in sweat at a high-energy rave, as this event even officially advises you to bring along a jacket.

The DJs confirmed to be playing their sets include Marmosets, Jirus b2b Kova O Sarin, Acid Sister, Sarayu, Gaspray, Bestrip. Music is curated by Never Normal BKK, and will include electronic, house, techno, and their respective sub-genres.

Online tickets are priced at THB 750, while tickets at the door are priced at THB 850.

[Hero image credit: Kelli McClintock/Unsplash; featured image credit: Zoe Warmerdam/Unsplash]

You can find more information, as well as tickets as TicketMelon.

