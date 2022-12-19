Subreddit of the Week: Made Me Smile (World Cup final edition)

Reddit and the Internet like being snarky (and so do we), but it can also be heart-warming sometimes, and the World Cup final had a lot of that. Welcome to the Made Me Smile subreddit, World Cup final edition.

The Argentina vs. France match last night was one for the ages. Every person who watched it was on the edge of their seat. One moment, you think you already know where the match was going only to be proved wrong seconds later. Both teams left their hearts out and played their best, and while Argentina ended up besting France, the aftermath of the match had some truly heartwarming moments that the Made Me Smile subreddit has compiled.

Made Me Smile subreddit, World Cup edition: Messi carries the trophy and Emmanuel Macron comforts Mbappé post-match

Regardless of who you supported, you can’t deny that the final match of the 2022 World Cup was a masterclass in the game. Messi and Mbappé were the stars of the show as both led their teams with grit and tenacity. Argentina would go on to win their first World Cup since 1986, with the team back then captained by the legendary Diego Maradona. It was pure bliss for Argentinians but the end of Frace’s hopes of being back-to-back World Cup champions.

The World Cup final’s ending was the sight of many moving moments. One of them, of course, is Messi finally holding the coveted World Cup in his hands, a truly iconic way to end such a stellar career. There’s the sight reaction of a telemundo commentator who hails from Argentina and can’t help but cry as he realises his country has just won. And on the other side, French president Emmanuel Macron goes to the field to comfort Mbappé, while another picture has him and Messi acknowledging one another during the match.

Here are our favourites from the Made Me Smile subreddit—and one of the best World Cup matches to ever happen in the history of the competition.