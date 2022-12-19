facebook
Subreddit of the Week: Made Me Smile (World Cup final edition)
Culture
19 Dec 2022 09:00 PM

Subreddit of the Week: Made Me Smile (World Cup final edition)

Eric E. Surbano

Reddit and the Internet like being snarky (and so do we), but it can also be heart-warming sometimes, and the World Cup final had a lot of that. Welcome to the Made Me Smile subreddit, World Cup final edition. 

The Argentina vs. France match last night was one for the ages. Every person who watched it was on the edge of their seat. One moment, you think you already know where the match was going only to be proved wrong seconds later. Both teams left their hearts out and played their best, and while Argentina ended up besting France, the aftermath of the match had some truly heartwarming moments that the Made Me Smile subreddit has compiled.

Made Me Smile subreddit, World Cup edition: Messi carries the trophy and Emmanuel Macron comforts Mbappé post-match

Regardless of who you supported, you can’t deny that the final match of the 2022 World Cup was a masterclass in the game. Messi and Mbappé were the stars of the show as both led their teams with grit and tenacity. Argentina would go on to win their first World Cup since 1986, with the team back then captained by the legendary Diego Maradona. It was pure bliss for Argentinians but the end of Frace’s hopes of being back-to-back World Cup champions. 

The World Cup final’s ending was the sight of many moving moments. One of them, of course, is Messi finally holding the coveted World Cup in his hands, a truly iconic way to end such a stellar career. There’s the sight reaction of a telemundo commentator who hails from Argentina and can’t help but cry as he realises his country has just won. And on the other side, French president Emmanuel Macron goes to the field to comfort Mbappé, while another picture has him and Messi acknowledging one another during the match.

Here are our favourites from the Made Me Smile subreddit—and one of the best World Cup matches to ever happen in the history of the competition.

The greatest footballer to ever live, Lionel Messi. from MadeMeSmile

French President Emmanuel Macron consoling Kylian Mbappé after losing to Argentina in the world cup final 2022 from MadeMeSmile

Messi surprised by his mother after winning the World cup from MadeMeSmile

Telemundo commentator Andres Cantor calls Argentina’s penalty win over France. He was born and raised in Buenos Aires. from MadeMeSmile

Buenos Aires 🏆🇦🇷 from MadeMeSmile

I’m not a fan of Messi nor Argentina. But He is a life long idol to many young people around the world. He’s finally holding The Cup. I’m happy for them. from MadeMeSmile

This. from MadeMeSmile

Despite retiring due to heart problems and not being able to play with Argentina’s squad in the world cup, Sergio Aguero lifted the World Cup, despite not participating! from MadeMeSmile

Seeing this man happy genuinely brings a smile to my face from MadeMeSmile

world cup subreddit of the week
Subreddit of the Week: Made Me Smile (World Cup final edition)

Eric E. Surbano

Eric can be found lost in his own world jamming with headphones on while writing when he's not prepping for a DnD session or researching 'Star Wars' galactic history on Wookiepedia. A proud Ravenclaw, he loves playing (and writing about) video games, humming the 'Doctor Who' theme under his breath, and rewatching 'Friends', 'New Girl', and 'The West Wing'.

   
