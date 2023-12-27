facebook
Home > What's On > Events > Bangkok to host the first Summer Sonic music festival outside of Japan in 2024
Bangkok to host the first Summer Sonic music festival outside of Japan in 2024
What's On
27 Dec 2023 06:55 PM

Bangkok to host the first Summer Sonic music festival outside of Japan in 2024

Paint Chayanin

Deserving of the 2023 nickname ‘city of concerts’, Bangkok in 2024 will host the first Summer Sonic music festival outside of Japan. Summer Sonic Bangkok will take place on 24-25 August, 2024 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani.

The iconic music festival of Japan, Summer Sonic, will arrange its first itineration outside of the country in Thailand. The first line-up should come out in late January to February, with an expectation of the usual Japanese and Korean artists as part of the lineup for the festival.

Bangkok to host the first Summer Sonic music festival outside of Japan in 2024

Naoki Shimizu, CEO of Creativeman, commented that “In this era when overseas festivals have spread to various regions and succeeded, and Korean artists are active all over the world, Summer Sonic Bangkok will start as a means to connect the world with music from Japan.”

The Bangkok edition will be held the week after the festival in Tokyo and Osaka on 17 and 18 August, respectively.

Wonder what it was like in 2023? Explore the line-up here.

For more information, visit the website.

[Hero and featured image credit: @summer_sonic/twitter]

Japan Summer sonic music festival 2024
Bangkok to host the first Summer Sonic music festival outside of Japan in 2024

Paint Chayanin

In spite of her name, Paint can't really paint or even draw. Life, for her, is a journey in search of good chocolates, fries, chicken wings, and the implication behind her fat cats' split personalities.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended for you

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.