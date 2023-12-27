Bangkok to host the first Summer Sonic music festival outside of Japan in 2024

Deserving of the 2023 nickname ‘city of concerts’, Bangkok in 2024 will host the first Summer Sonic music festival outside of Japan. Summer Sonic Bangkok will take place on 24-25 August, 2024 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani.

The iconic music festival of Japan, Summer Sonic, will arrange its first itineration outside of the country in Thailand. The first line-up should come out in late January to February, with an expectation of the usual Japanese and Korean artists as part of the lineup for the festival.

SUMMER SONIC BANGKOK 2024 will be held🇹🇭 As a new development for Summer Sonic, we will be holding Summer Sonic Bangkok for the first time🎤

Please stay tuned for further details to be announced🙌https://t.co/Z39ixz6pmr#summersonic #summersonicbangkok #summersonicbkk — SUMMER SONIC (@summer_sonic) December 27, 2023

Naoki Shimizu, CEO of Creativeman, commented that “In this era when overseas festivals have spread to various regions and succeeded, and Korean artists are active all over the world, Summer Sonic Bangkok will start as a means to connect the world with music from Japan.”

The Bangkok edition will be held the week after the festival in Tokyo and Osaka on 17 and 18 August, respectively.

[Hero and featured image credit: @summer_sonic/twitter]