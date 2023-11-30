From Charoengkrung’s historic Central Post Office Building to Benjakitti Park’s music festivals, sweep and tap those little feet in the swinging beat at these 3 spots around Bangkok.

Be it the weather or the approaching festive spirit, Bangkok is having three swing dance events in a row, two of which are happening on the same date (2 Dec).

Swing your best dance at these 3 spots around Bangkok this December

Swing Dance at Grand Postal Office

As part of its 140th anniversary, Charoenkrung’s historic Central Post Office Building is hosting a vintage festival. Dubbed as ‘POSTiverse,’ the event transforms the front lot of the building into a dance floor, complete with live music from The Stumbling Swing and basic dancing lessons from dance studio The Jelly Roll Dance Club.

The event begins at 6.30pm – 8pm. For more information, click here

Med Music in the Park

Some say music is the best medicine, and this event has taken this notion seriously. This 2 Dec, MedPark Hospital is collaborating with the dancing studio The Hop Bangkok–yes, the one that hosted Yaowarat Swing Dance two months ago–to host a music festival where you can tap those feet in free form with a backdrop from Rangsit University’s Symphony Orchestra and the aspiring Belgian artist Yannick Bovy.



The event begins at 4.45pm but they will hold a basic dancing lesson from 4.15pm-4.30pm. Reserve your spot here.

Jouer Arigato Market

If you, like us, love dying your hair with the fanciest colours, then Boy by Rikyu Tokyo should ring a bell or two. This upcoming 10 Dec, the salon team, along with their other creative minds from the JOUER community, will host their Arigato Market to show their appreciation for all of their customers’ support. This year’s event sees a swing dance lesson where you can dance amidst the leafy space in Sukhumvit Soi 32.

The event begins at 1pm-8pm. For more information, click here