Swing your best dance on Yaowarat Road this Sunday
20 Sep 2023 08:00 AM

Swing your best dance on Yaowarat Road this Sunday

Porpor Leelasestaporn

Put on your best vintage dress and lose yourself in that swinging beat at this swing dance event on Yaowarat Road this 24 September. 

There’s always an ominous charm when it comes to Bangkok’s Chinatown after dark–think of the mystery and romance amidst Yaowarat’s neon-lit signs and bustling streets. They can be hauntingly beautiful akin to those scenes from Wong Kar Wai’s iconic film In the Mood for Love–though the film was shot in Bang Rak, not Yaowarat. 

Now, for the first time, Yaowarat Road will turn into a dance floor for swing dancers. 

swing dance
Image Credit: The Hop Bangkok

Dubbed as ‘Yaowarat Swing Dance,’ the event is transforming part of Chinatown’s artery streets in front of the historic hotel Shanghai Mansion into a vintage nightclub where you can swing your best moves in Chinese attire with a backdrop of jazz beats from world’s renowned musicians. 

The event is hosted by the dancing studio The Hop Bangkok for their 11-year anniversary. 

swing dance
Image Credit: The Hop Bangkok

Aside from dancing in the beating heart of Yaowarat, you can also enjoy live performances by the world-class swing jazz band Gordon Webster and the talented singer-songwriter Hannah Gill, whose songs boast over 10 million Spotify streams and 22 million Youtube views.  

The event will run from 7pm-9pm at Shanghai Mansion Hotel, accessible via MRT Wat Mangkon. The entry is free. 

For more information, contact Instagram: @thehopbangkok.

