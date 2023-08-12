TEMBO Beach Club is hosting their first “Arts & Style” event in Samui, celebrating a display of creative talents from across the world, and a packed itinerary.

When it comes to a good party, when has Samui ever let you down? This time, we’re getting a bit artsy. From 17-20 August 2023, get ready for an interactive art experience going on at TEMBO Beach Club. They’re promising good food, special cocktails, and music throughout the duration of the event.

[Hero and featured image credit: Tembo Beach Club & Resort, Samui/Facebook]

Samui is celebrating creativity and expression with a four-day art event at TEMBO

“Samui is totally ready for an event like this. There are so many wonderful artists and designers on our islands who deserve to have their work appreciated by the general public,” says organiser and TEMBO Co-Founder, Susan Field.

From 17 August onwards, there will be a variety of art exhibitions on display, as well as workshops for a hands-on experience and perhaps get some unique souvenirs to take home. If you arrive on 19-20 August, there will also be an artisan market from 11am-6pm for you to directly support the local community.

The exhibition features a wide array of artistic mediums, including paintings, sculptures, photography, and more, with 10% of proceedings going to the Save Elephant Foundation.

For those who enjoy fashion, arrive on 19 August for the “Junk Kouture” event, where contestants embark on a non-conventional materials challenge, creating fabulous outfits using nothing but trash. The winner will receive a THB 10,000 prize courtesy of Thai Hotels Association. There will also be a fashion show at 4pm on 20 August featuring women-owned businesses, which is undoubtedly a fun and empowering way to spend a Sunday afternoon.

You can find more information at Tembo Beach Club & Resort.