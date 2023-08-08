As Thai Mother’s Day is just around the corner, we have just the perfect gift guide for different types of mums.
It’s always important to show Mums appreciation, especially on Mother’s Day. Whether through acts of service, gift-giving, quality time and so on, expressing love for your mum is necessary. However, every mum is different, so we devised this gift guide for the ten types of mums. Check it out.
Thai Mother’s Day 2023: 10 gift ideas for different types of mums
Jump To / Table of Contents
- For the cool mum, because she's got to look fresh
- For the wine mum, so she can enjoy a glass of wine, just for her
- For the soccer mum, because hydration is key
- For the spiritual mum, to rebalance her energy
- For the Type-A mum, to keep her really, really organised
- For the helicopter mum, because they're always hovering
- For the fitness mum, because she loves activewear
- For the wellness-loving mum, to stimulate lymphatic flow
- For the working mum, in case she has office syndrome
- For the influencer mum, because she always needs good lighting
Augustinus Bader The Serum 30 ML
Think of Regina George’s mum from Mean Girls. Although she is a parental figure, she’s also a chill friend. “I’m not a regular mum. I’m a cool mum.” With that, we obviously have to give her something cool, like the serum from Augustinus Bader. Lightweight and hydrating, this product is super hot right now. So, not only will she look more lifted, but she will also be trendy.
Price: 15,000 THB
Lucaris engraved wine glass
What better gift to give a wine mum than a wine glass engraved with her name or with a special message? Imagine how happy she would be when she opens her gift, and it’s a personalised glass. Although not every mother enjoys wine, if yours does, this is the perfect gift to give her. Plus, you know she’ll always use it (unless she accidentally breaks it).
Price: 3,795 THB
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth 2.0 40 oz
As she spends significant time running around taking her child to school and other youth-related activities, this soccer mum surely needs to hydrate. So, let’s get her a Hydro Flask in 40 oz, as hydration is key. What’s great about this bottle is its double-walled vacuum-insulated technology. This product helps keep drinks hot for 6 hours, whereas cold beverages can be kept for up to 24 hours. There’s also no condensation.
Price: 2,700 THB
Peaksalts Himalayan Salt Lamp
Unique and beautiful, these Himalayan salt lamps are an excellent gift for a spiritual mum, especially when she meditates. Not only do they add gentle and peaceful lighting, but they also cleanse the air and have numerous health benefits. For instance, these lamps are known to improve sleep, reduce allergies, and increase one’s blood flow as well as mood. Place it anywhere in Mum’s home, and the light will indeed balance her physical, spiritual, and emotional energy.
Price: 2,000 THB
Youthamazing Store 3 Year Monthly Planner 2023-2026
If you have a Type-A mum, you know she’s highly organised and ambitious. So, why not get her a three-year monthly planner because she’s going to be planning the future? This planner has a personal information section, holidays, celebrity quotes, contacts, and even important contact sections. How neat. It is a no-brainer that Type-A mums will adore this thoughtful gift.
Price: 626.59 THB
Apple AirTag
This type of mum pays an extreme amount of attention to their children (even if they’re adults now). So, why not buy her an AirTag? This device is simple to use and will help her track her valuables (her children).
Price: 1,190 THB for one, or 3,990 THB for four
lululemon Cropped Define Jacket Ribbed Nulu
It’s time to run to lululemon if you have a fitness mum, as they’ve just opened a store in Central World, Bangkok. This defined jacket is perfect for on-the-move mums, and it also makes her body snatched. (Plus, if your fitness mum is on TikTok, she has probably seen this around, and it is on her wish list).
Price: 5,267.42 THB approx.
EcoTools Dry Body Brush
If you’ve never heard of dry brushing, it’s an Ayurvedic practice involving a brush to massage the body gently. Dry body brushes are the wellness trick these mums need. It’ll help exfoliate her skin and remove toxins, boosting lymphatic drainage. Even the iconic Queen of Wellness, Gwyneth Paltrow, uses it.
Price: 216.93 THB
Loft Thai Spa Relax & Recharge massage
Taking care of your kid(s) and having an outside job is challenging, especially if your mum is a single mother. She may even have office syndrome or back pains. So, why not show her appreciation by getting her a massage treatment that reduces muscle tension, pain, and stress, while improving her mental clarity? After a long day at work and juggling being a caretaker, this massage will surely give her a proper R&R.
Price: 2,500 THB for 90 mins
Newmowa 60 LED clip-on light
We all know good lighting is vital to capturing great photos or videos. And since she is an influencer mum, you might as well help her with this. The Newmowa clip-on light has three light modes and ten brightness levels. For sure, your mum will undoubtedly love it as she’ll look stunning in any situation. Also, it’s easy to clip onto phones, and the small size won’t take up much space.
Price: 1,325.83 THB approx.
