Finally—Thai broadcasters confirm Qatar World Cup 2022

After much wait and anticipation, the broadcast deal is finalised. Thai people can now watch the Qatar World Cup 2022 as it kicks off very soon.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan has ensured Thai people will be able to watch all World Cup matches live and for free, with the government securing the rights to broadcast. Just recently, the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), chaired by Kongsak Yodmanee, has secured a deal with Fifa to broadcast all 64 matches for USD 33 million (roughly THB 1.2 billion).

The price was first quoted by various sources at THB 1.6 billion, with the SAT only being able to secure 600 million that was provided by National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). The remaining is still not in their hands yet, but The National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) board will be holding a meeting on Friday to consider the SAT’s request of borrowing more funds.

On 16 November, the NBTC invited 21 television broadcasters to discuss the topic of who will broadcast the matches. Answers, along with a joint broadcasting schedule, are expected to come at their next meeting with the commission.

The first match will be on 20 November, with the last on 18 December 2022. You can see the whole schedule here.

While there are no definite answers on how to officially watch just yet, at least it is confirmed we will definitely get to watch the matches. We will keep you updated as the situation evolves.