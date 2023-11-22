theCOMMONS Thonglor is opening an outdoor cinema this winter season

theCOMMONS Thonglor is set to debut the “Sunset Film Club,” an open-air cinema to spend some quality time with your favourite company.

Movie nights never fail to impress. It’s the magical time when people fall in love (Love, Actually), fall out of love (500 Days of Summer), get excited for the festivities (The Polar Express), take a stand against capitalism (Les Misérables), and more. As the temperatures drop in Bangkok, theCOMMONS Thonglor is bringing some of our favourite movies to the big screen outdoors — with some uniquely special perks, too.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Jeremy Yap/Unsplash]

Make your movie date plans with theCOMMONS Thonglor’s outdoor cinema

theCOMMONS Thonglor’s new open-air theatre experience is titled the “Sunset Film Club.” Bring your company to the Top Yard on their third floor and get ready for their curated list of family-friendly selections ranging from heartwarming films to intriguing documentaries.

As you get settled in with their relaxing vibes and chill breeze, waiting for the sun to set, you may be enticed by their special add-ons to your movie ticket. These perks are themed around the movie to be shown on each specific date, such as vegetarian pizza from VIVI Tuscan Kitchen for Inside Out, and mac and cheese from Crackhouse for Home Alone.

Starting from the first Saturday of December, all the way to 14 February, tickets start at THB 350 per seat inclusive of complimentary popcorn and a soft drink. Choose between the ever-comfy beanbag chairs, relaxing camping chairs, and the tables if you want some room to drink and dine.

The outdoor theatre opens at 5.30pm, and the movies start at 6pm.

You can find more information at theCOMMONS Thonglor, and grab your tickets at TicketMelon.