Together Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, and more
15 Mar 2023

Together Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, and more

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

Together Festival is back for its 10th anniversary, and they’re pulling out all the stops. Here’s all the info we can get our hands on so far.

[Hero and featured image credit: Together Festival/Facebook]

Together Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, and more

Dubbed “Together Festival X”, the event will take place on 4-5 May 2023 at Bitec Bangna, Bangkok. It’s just a short walk using the skywalk from BTS Bangna station, or it can be easily travelled to via taxi.

It’s certainly an event that EDM enthusiasts cannot miss, majorly for its star-studded lineup of performers. Phase one includes Swedish producer Alesso, Essex-born DJ Jonas Blue, the talented Nightmre, American duo Slander, and, of course, the long-awaited Eric Prydz. This will be Eric Prydz’s Thailand debut.

It was also revealed that the host for the Together Festival second stage will be the one and only Monstercat, a Canadian music record label responsible for Gen Z’s introduction to EDM, aside from Skrillex.

Tier 1 tickets are available for THB 3,100 per person, and only for those age 20+. Doors open from 4pm onwards.

You can find more information on Together Festival’s website, or buy tickets on Ticketmelon.

Bangkok Music Events Festivals
Together Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, and more

Vichayuth Chantan

Content Writer, Bangkok

A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
