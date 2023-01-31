We say this is about Valentine’s Day events, but it’s more like a guide to where to drink on Valentine’s Day. Either way, we aren’t complaining—we’re out to celebrate anyway, so might as well have a glass of champagne in hand.

Whether you’re with a significant other, or a strong independent person who doesn’t need anyone, or you’re one of those who’re trying convince themselves as such, we’re planning to go out and celebrate the occasion. Love is in the air, and the industry isn’t resting one bit. They’re out to make you, and whoever you bring, have the best time of your life. Here are the best Valentine’s Day events around Bangkok this year.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels]

Valentine’s Day events in Bangkok for both lovebirds and unloved birds

Anti Valentine’s Party

Being a single person, all the love in the air can get you down. No worries, as The Deck is throwing you a party. They’re bringing out a grazing table, live DJ, and a buy-one-get-one deal on selected drinks. Plus, all the goodies from the grazing table will be available for free from 5-6pm.

The party will be on 13 February. You can find more information at The Deck Bangkok.

Asada Flash Tattoo

Tacos and tattoos is a combo we never expected, but we’re welcoming it with open arms. Cholos teams up with Zervice and Embed Studio for a tattoo session for absolutely free if you spend THB 400 at Cholos. Booking is necessary for this event, so message your loved one now.

The event will be on 5 February. You can find more information at Cholos.

Luxuriate in Love at The St. Regis Bar

If you’re looking for something more on the fancy end, The St. Regis Bar has got you covered. A live duo of pianist and violinist on standby, fresh roses on the table, an intimate atmosphere and gorgeous views—there couldn’t be anything more romantic. Plus, the welcome drinks, champagne, and a premium set of caviar don’t hurt, either.

The romantic evening will be on 14 February. You can find more information at The St. Regis Bar.

El Cupido Stupido – The Anti-Valentine’s Party

Hey hey, set me free—Havana Social is throwing an Anti-Valentine’s party that you’ll be talking about until the next one comes around. The bar will be serving cocktails specially crafted for the event, which you can enjoy while watching the Latin dance performances. Come before 8pm, and the entry is free.

The party will be on 14 February. You can find more information at Havana Social.

Valentine’s at Falcon Secret Bar

This hidden bar is coming up with three cocktails specially crafted for the occasion, along with deals for their drinks. They’re a tale of romance, heartbreak, and they make for great stories on your socials. With live music at their venue and gorgeous views of the city, you and your partner will surely have a great time.

The special will be on 10-15 February. You can find more information at Falcon Secret Bar.

Valentine’s with Bondipity

Bondipity’s voice has been described as “Sinatra-esque.” That, along with a great dinner, is a surefire combo for a memorable evening. You and your partner will be tapping your feet to the sweet sounds of soul jazz in no time. Walk-ins are welcome, but booking is recommended.

The evening will be on 14 February. You can find more information at Sarnies Sukhumvit.

Dinner in the Sky

Executive Chef Serafin is coming out with a special four-course dinner that will sweep you off your feet. The price already includes a bottle of house champagne which you can enjoy as you’re looking over the Bangkok skyline.

The dinner will be on 14 February. You can find more information at Brewski Rooftop.

“Be My Valentine” at 1826 Rooftop

When love is in the air, you suck all of it in and make the other person say “I do.” 1826 Rooftop is providing you and your loved one with a special three-course set menu, including a Valentine’s drink. Fingers crossed for a successful date—your chances would be quite nice with all the elements this place is providing.

The romantic session will be on 14 February. You can find more information at 1826 Rooftop.

Valentine’s Day Chocolate Salami Workshop

Now for something that doesn’t involve alcohol, Baan Dusit Thani is offering a workshop where you can make your own delicious chocolate salami from scratch. Whether you want to develop a new skill or just to surprise your loved ones, the opportunity is here.

The workshop will be on 12 February. You can find more information at Baan Dusit Thani.