facebook
Home > What's On > Events > Very Summer Fest 2023: Location, lineup, tickets, and more
Very Summer Fest 2023: Location, lineup, tickets, and more
What's On
13 Jun 2023 06:30 PM

Very Summer Fest 2023: Location, lineup, tickets, and more

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

What about the rain? It’s always summer in Thailand, and Very Summer Fest 2023 has condensed the best of the season into one weekend. Here are all the details on location, lineup, tickets, and more.

Besides the excruciating heat and the doubled electricity bills, there’s nothing that represents summer better than a car ride downtown with some indie or alternative songs blasting from the speakers. As the rainy season arrives, that’s when City Pop comes in.

[Hero and featured image credit: Very Summer Fest/Facebook]

Very Summer Fest 2023: Location, lineup, and everything we know

Very Summer Fest 2023 greatly encapsulates that sensation. Throughout the weekend of 29-30 July at Bitec Hall, Bangna, you’ll dance and hop along to the songs that make summer, summer.

Saturday will feature Neo Pop hit-makers, headlined by the forever legend and icon Sabrina Carpenter (stream ‘Nonsense’) and Korean singer and rapper DPR Ian, joined by Rini, Dhruv, Denise Julia, XOOOS, Silvy, and Milena.

Sunday’s stage will be filled with the sweet sounds of indie rock and alternative genres, for which the participating artists will be announced soon. However, it is already confirmed that The Academic, an indie rock band from the UK will be headlining the day.

The early bird Phase 1 tickets have already sold out, but there are still regular tickets up for grabs. Tickets start at THB 2,500 for one day, and THB 4,500 for both days.

You can find out more information and buy tickets at TicketMelon.

Bangkok Music Events Festivals
You might also like ...
Very Summer Fest 2023: Location, lineup, tickets, and more

Vichayuth Chantan

Content Writer, Bangkok

A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.