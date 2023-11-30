facebook
Home > What's On > Events > How to watch the Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 livestream from Hong Kong
How to watch the Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 livestream from Hong Kong
What's On
30 Nov 2023 06:09 PM

How to watch the Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 livestream from Hong Kong

Ronn Tan

Watch Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 show live from Hong Kong’s Avenue Of Stars on 30 November 2023 at 8.00 PM (7.00 PM BKK time).

For the first time ever, French luxury house Louis Vuitton will be taking its Men’s Pre-Fall show to Hong Kong! To be held on 30 November 2023, Creative Director Pharrell Williams is slated to unveil his latest collection for the Maison. The exciting venue will be the iconic Avenue Of Stars right in front of the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront. Just like the handprints of East Asian cinema legends immortalised throughout the renowned strip, the Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2023 show is about to be one to remember.

It is also said that billboards across Hong Kong will be showcasing the one-of-a-kind event — alongside the Maison’s official social channels, of course. Fun fact: the Avenue Of Stars honours some of the industry’s most prominent names such as Bruce Lee, Sammo Hung, Jackie Chan, Andy Lau, Jet Li, Anita Mui, Maggie Cheung, Stephen Chow and Michelle Yeoh. Are you excited for the show?

The Avenue Of Stars at Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront

Watch the Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 show live all the way from Hong Kong’s Avenue Of Stars on 30 November 2023 at 8.00 PM HKT.

(All photos provided by Louis Vuitton)

Hong Kong Pharrell Williams Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2024
How to watch the Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 livestream from Hong Kong

Ronn Tan

After graduating with a Masters in Fashion Journalism from Instituto Marangoni London, Ronn took on a role as Lifestyle Writer. Now on a more project-centric position with Lifestyle Asia, he actively writes about drinks, fashion, and everything cool. When he's not typing on the laptop or managing a shoot, you will find him visiting the newest restaurants or sipping on a Negroni.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.