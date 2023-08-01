There are always exciting events happening every week in the city. Make sure you’re in the know of where’s hot, and what to do in Bangkok.

A new month rolls around, and those paychecks aren’t going to spend themselves. With two dry days this week, we know just the places to make up for it. With a promising bar takeover, live jazz sessions, and, of course, parties, it’s time to treat yourselves because Barbie declared that every night doesn’t have to be just girls’ night. Grab your calendars and ready your credit cards, babes, we’re going out.

[Hero and featured image credit: Kilik Social Club/Facebook]

What to do in Bangkok: 1-7 August 2023

Sea cucumber season at The Silk Road

One of the treasured ingredients of Cantonese cuisine, sea cucumbers are being added to the menu at The Silk Road for one month only. Sea cucumbers are known for their delicate texture and unique taste, and guests are invited to try many dishes inspired by the sea, such as the steamed sea cucumber with millet sauce, or paired with tiger prawns and scallops in a double-boiled superior seafood soup.

The special menus are available until 31 August. You can find more information at The Silk Road.

#FindTheCocktailFestival: Dinos Constantinides of Lost + Found Drinkery

Everybody say “Happy Birthday” as Find The Locker Room‘s sixth year celebration begins this week. Tune in every week for a different bar coming in from around the world to present their cocktails, their hospitality, and of course, all the best vibes. We begin with Dinos Constantinides of Lost + Found Drinkery of Nicosia, Cyprus, who will be bringing in a special cocktails menu for one night only.

The celebration is at 3 August. You can find more information at Find The Locker Room.

Quiz Night at The Deck Bangkok

Whether it’s solo, duo, or in a group, just bring all your wits to The Deck this Thursday. It’s Quiz Night, and winners are entitled to prizes, including cold hard cash money. Did we mention the entry is free of charge? If you’re a teacher, bring your ID and you’ll get a special 20% off on food and bottle service.

The event is on 3 August. You can find more information at The Deck Bangkok.

Pirates of The Caribbean Party at Ron Ron Slow Bar

Break the glass bottle and embark on a journey at Ron Ron Slow Bar, where Swing Dude will be plating some smooth, bossa swing jazz with the theme of a Pirates of the Caribbean party. Behind the bar will be Topknot Rooftop Bar, taking over the station and giving the guests some good, good drinks. Are you drunk or just seasick? Another grog will help you tell the difference, we think.

The live session will be on 5 August. You can find more information at Ron Ron Slow Bar.

Envy Trio and The Giove live jazz at Kilik Social Club

Jazz is in the air at Kilik. Envy Trio and The Giove are skilled at turning hit songs into the ever-iconic style of jazz. So of course, while you know Fly Me to the Moon is coming, you don’t really know which song to expect next. Coupled that with their imaginative drinks menu, it’s a night out you’ll appreciate after a long day.

You can find more information at Kilik Social Club.

Barbie Party at Yardy Thonglor

“Book Your Ken now,” they say. We don’t know what that means either, but Yardy is throwing a Barbie-themed party and we’re all invited. Show up with your best Barbie attire, and we mean the best, as they’ll select one winner to receive a free bottle of Monkey Shoulder. Now you can actually dance the night away.

The event is on 4-5 August. You can find more information at Yardy.

Soho Pizza Sunday Brunch at Cantina Soi 11

Soho Pizza is taking over Cantina’s kitchen, with an all-you-can-eat deal, an all-you-can-drink deal, live DJs, and more. With New York style pizzas and Italian pastas, it’s how you do Sunday brunch in style. Throw some wine in there, and it’s amore.

The brunch is on 6 August. You can find more information at Soho Pizza.

Sunday royal brunch at Cagette

Cagette is fully booked every Sunday for a reason: their brunch selections are cost-effective, and simply out of this world. Expect a gorgeous seafood display, live BBQ station, salads, pastas, and more, made with only premium ingredients. Needless to say, book your tables early.

The brunch is on 6 August. You can find more information at Cagette Canteen & Deli.