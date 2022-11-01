What to do in Bangkok: 1-7 November

Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.

The spookiest season is now over, and we welcome November. It’s the month where we can look towards Loy Krathong, some shopping for decorations before the festive rush starts, and approximately two (2) days of slightly colder weather. Even though many are taking a break from all the partying last week, we set out to find a few events to chill and maybe grab a few drinks. Bring a few friends and mark your calendars accordingly.

[Hero and featured image credit: Havana Social]

8 events to attend in Bangkok this 1-7 November 2022