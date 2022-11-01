What to do in Bangkok: 1-7 November

Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.
The spookiest season is now over, and we welcome November. It’s the month where we can look towards Loy Krathong, some shopping for decorations before the festive rush starts, and approximately two (2) days of slightly colder weather. Even though many are taking a break from all the partying last week, we set out to find a few events to chill and maybe grab a few drinks. Bring a few friends and mark your calendars accordingly.
[Hero and featured image credit: Havana Social]
8 events to attend in Bangkok this 1-7 November 2022
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Dia de los Muertos Party at Havana Social
- Piano Battle at Foojohn Jazz Club
- Reka:Bar Takeover at Ms.Jigger
- Meet Guest Bartender - Neon Pigeon
- Maho Rasop Pre-Party at DECOMMUNE
- A Bartender Takeover with Yeonjun Jo from Villa Records Bar
- SO Amazing Chefs 2022
- Café Gina Edition 3 at Viva Aviv the River
If you still haven’t had enough of the Halloween vibes, you’re in luck, as Havana Social is celebrating the Day of the Dead for one night. There will be new cocktails specially crafted for the event, funky Latin beats, glow-in-the-dark dance performances, and more. The THB 400 entry fee already includes one drink, so go wild.
Two outstanding piano improvisers are challenging each other on what they do best, and no matter the results, the audience is going to get a great, great show. After all, Foojohn has never disappointed us when it comes to music. If you’ve never seen a piano battle before, think of a rap battle, but with less rap and more piano.
Ms.Jigger is celebrating the much-anticipated comeback of Bangkok Bar Show with a special guest shift. Mahbub “Harry” Hasan of Reka:Bar, also the talent behind many cocktail bars and neighbourhood taverns in KL, is popping by to take over for one night only. Expect an array of innovative cocktails and unforgettable experiences.
Speaking of exciting bar takeovers, Mario la Pietra of Neon Pigeon will be taking over The Loft at Waldorf Astoria Bangkok for one night. Hailing all the way from Singapore, you can be sure to enjoy some great drinks as you marvel at the view on the 56th floor.
Many are looking forward to party at Bangkok’s independent music festival Maho Rasop. They’re having a pre-party at DECOMMUNE with a lineup of DJs and live sessions. It’s free entry for ticket holders and their plus ones—what’s there not to like?
The Bar at The House on Sathorn is teaming up with The House of Suntory to bring Yeonjun Jo for a bar takeover. As resident of Villa Records Bar in Seoul and with extensive experience competing on world stages, Yeonjun is someone alcohol enthusiasts cannot miss. Make sure your table is booked.
SO Amazing Chef returns for its 10th year with a weeklong food extravaganza full of masterclasses, fine dining evenings, and more. A four-hand, eight-course dinner will be taking place at Potong on the 5th, with Chef Pam from Potong, and Chef Kai Ho from Taïrroir, who is bringing his expertise all the way from Taiwan. Expect the best, as that is what you’ll get.
The beloved Café Gina is back at Viva Aviv for the third time to let you end your week on a high note. Expect great food and good vibes as you enjoy the calming view of the Chao Phraya river. It’s better with some company, so grab you pals along. This event is also pet-friendly, so feel free to bring your furry friends along.