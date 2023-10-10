There are always exciting events happening every week in the city. Make sure you’re in the know of where’s hot, and what to do in Bangkok.

[Hero and featured image credit: JW Marriott Bangkok]

What to do in Bangkok: 10-16 October 2023

Kei Sawada guest shift at Iron Balls – The Parlour

10 October, 9pm-midnight

It seems we can see a new bar opening on the horizon, and what better to hype that up than having the owner behind the bar showing what kind of mixology you can look forward to? Kei Sawada will be taking you on a journey to the East through his series of cocktails while DJ Takamichi is providing entertainment from behind the booth.

You can find more information at Iron Balls – The Parlour.

Fuchsia’s grand opening “in full bloom”

11 October, 8pm onwards

Ever since its opening, Fuchsia has been in everyone’s mouths both inside and outside Silom. This Wednesday, they’re holding a grand opening. Expect all-out entertainment. including special performances by Aerin Yuktadatta and Ticha Kanticha Chumma, free-flow from 8-9.30pm, and guaranteed the liveliest vibes around that evening. Walk-ins only.

You can find more information at Fuchsia.

Homeburg BKK kitchen pop up at Madi Wine Bar

11-12 October, 6pm and 8pm

Homeburg does an amazing burger, period. Madi has gorgeous wines, also period. Together, they’re the place to be at and worth fighting the rain for. Taiki Tsubota of Homeburg will be serving his new smash burger recipe titled ‘JFF’ along with sides and cheesecake, while Madi will be providing their natural wines and the homey vibes they could never seem to switch off.

You can find more information at Madi Wine Bar.

Alex & Ola of Lucy’s Flower Shop guest shift at Tropic City

12 October, 8pm onwards

The Swedes are in the building—please welcome to Thailand for their very first time, Alex Skarlén & Ola Carlson From Lucy’s Flower Shop. They stand proud at No. 49 on the World’s Best Bars 2022 list, and they’re coming to showcase their minimalist concept and world-class hospitality. With drinks so great, it’s like they brought the whole aurora borealis, at this time of year, at this time of day, in this part of the country, localised entirely within their bar.

You can find more information at Tropic City.

Diego Macedo of Sastreria Martinez guest shift at Vesper

12 October, 8pm onwards

Enter the backdoor of the Martinez tailor shop and you’ll find one of the coolest, most bespoke speakeasies in Peru. Please welcome Diego Macedo of Sastreria Martinez to Vesper for one night only. He’s dressed to the nines, and shakes to the tens. If you need another excuse to go back to Vesper, now you do.

You can find more information at Vesper.

Kaung Zaw guest shift at Inside Bar

12 October, 10pm-1am

Winner, winner, chicken dinner. Please welcome Kaung Zaw, winner of the UAE Cointreau Competition 2023 to Inside Bar for one night only. You know how the pure orange goodness of Cointreau can elevate a drink. Pair that with some lively entertainment curated by Master Roberto Lazzaro, it will be an event to remember.

You can find more information at Inside Bar.

“Kakubin Food Trail” at four izakayas around town

15 October – 15 November

Good food and a refreshing glass of highball go hand in hand, now let’s take it up one notch further. Kakubin has joined hands with four izakayas around town to present guests specially-crafted dishes that are guaranteed to go amazingly well with your Kaku highball. Whether it’s a set of lacquered lamb ribs at Fatboy Izakaya, F1 kuroge served with demi-glace sauce, at Izakaya Hotei, traditional yakitori binchotan at OKĀSAN, or salmon robatayaki with chipotle sauce with Yankii Robatayaki & Bar.

Manhattan Bar at JW Marriott Bangkok debuts new monthly signatures

Until 31 October

Manhattan Bar’s “American Signature Cocktail Journey” features a new crop of cocktails every month with the concept of American history in mind. For this month, you’ll get to taste a slice of New York in the form of soothing liquid libations.

The “Prohibition Sour” presents a twist on the classic New York sour using milk and red wine foam, the “Lincoln Liberator” is a nod to bourbon, which was Lincoln’s favourite drink, with the addition of hazelnut liqueur, cold brew coffee, cacao, white chocolate ice. The “NYC Hakuna Banana” is a sweet, banana-milky goodness that ensures no worries for the rest of your day.

You can find more information at Manhattan Bar.

Viu at The St. Regis Bangkok presents new American-themed dinner buffet

Until 30 November

There’s not quite a unique, heartwarming sensation as a good ol’ American dinner. After all, this last quarter of the year is the time where the people of the United States come back to their family and spend time together. Dig into a big Creole-style seafood boil, some comforting Southern staple chicken and waffles, perhaps share a Boston lobster roll, and end the beautiful day with a Florida citrus key lime tarte.

You can find more information at Viu.