Songkran is right around the corner, and people have already made plans where to go—expect half the country in Samui alone. For those not in the mood for water fights, we’ve got you covered. From new seasonal menus to bar takeovers, there’s still quite a lot happening around town this week. Strap in your seat belts and let us show you around.

[Featured image credit: Lennon’s/Facebook; hero image credit: 1923 The Japanese Highball Bar]

What to do in Bangkok: 11-17 April 2023

The return of MaiMai Eatery

35 years of legacy and counting, MaiMai Eatery used to be at the now-closed Peninsula Plaza, and then in The Peninsula Bangkok. Now, they just reopened in Soi Ari Samphan 1, presenting the original recipes that have been passed along to the third generation now. The new venue is stylised to be sleek and modern, and welcoming for those who come to visit.

Highlights include their wagyu boat noodles, award-winning crab croquettes, stir-fried rice with mackerels, and fried radish cakes. Leave room for dessert, as their banana in syrup is so delectable it has people queueing for it each day.

You can find more information at MaiMai Eatery.

1923 The Japanese Highball Bar April Seasonal Menu

What could fight this intense summer heat better than a refreshing highball? This April, one of our favourite places to grab a highball just launched new seasonal menus that will make you forget the problems of the day.

Try the “Sun Kissed,” a drink as if basked in warm sunlight made from Aperol, elderflower liqueur, granny smith cordial, orange milk punch, Hokkaido soda, and Roku gin, as well as the “Long Night” a cocktail featuring spring using their homemade coffee liqueur and tropical mango syrup, along with Roku gin. Order their delicious “saku croquette” to go along with the drinks, too.

The new menus are available at their branch at theCommons Thonglor until 31 April. You can find more information at 1923 The Japanese Highball Bar.

Westin Social Club

Westin Social Club puts the “happy” in Happy Hour. Or if you’re feeling peckish, you can also have some delicious finger foods instead of the drinks—the new deal is very flexible. Options include Mai Tais, a glass of Chardonnay or Shiraz Cabernet, and maybe a calamari fritter to go with.

Reserve your seats and go to one of their famous pool parties beforehand. It’s a great way to unwind after a long day, for sure.

You can find more information at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok.

Celebrating High Fashion in Gastronomy: From Gucci Osteria Seoul to Viu

The St. Regis Bangkok has always been known to highly-regarded chefs, and this time they’re going bigger than ever. Executive Chef Hyungkyu Jun and Head Chef Davide Cardellini from Gucci Osteria Seoul are coming in with a six-course dinner that masterfully combines the vibrant flavours of Korea and Italy.

With the stylish energy of Gucci and the philosophy of founding chef Massimo Bottura of Osteria Francescana in Modena with three Michelin stars, you know you’re in for an experience you won’t easily forget.

The dinners will be on 27-29 April but the experience can be booked from here on out. You can find more information at The St. Regis Bangkok.

Gigi Café’s Primo Anniversario: Gigi Turns One Year

Everybody say “Happy Birthday” because one of our favourite brunch places is turning one year old this week. They’re throwing a party with drinks, bites, and everything nice. This also include an impressive lineup of DJs behind the station and many freebies on the house. The dress code is “Limoncello and Orange Spritz,” so get out your best dress and show them how it’s done.

The party will be on 12 April. You can find more information at Gigi Cafe.

Salmon Guru Takeover at Lennon’s

Salmon Guru, Madrid sits proudly on the No. 15 spot on the World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list, and they’ll be behind the stations at Lennon’s for two nights only. We say “stations,” plural, because we’re not only tasting their cocktails, but they’re also bringing their head chef along for a food pairing on 13 April. Expect a culinary experience with Nordic, Japanese, and Spanish influences, along with drinks that will show you why they earned a spot that high.

The guest shift will be on 13-14 April. You can find more information at Lennon’s.

The Art of Sashiko Workshop

Sashiko is a traditional Japanese embroidery technique utilising simple running stitches to create sleek and stunning art on fabric. In this workshop, you’ll get to learn all the basics, from stitching to creating your own pattern. It’s a great way to introduce yourself to a new pastime, or just expand new skills and get something unique for your home.

The workshop will be on 13 April. You can find more information at GIGIPAYNE Design & Creative Hub.

Dex & Drums: DJ and Live Percussion

From 10pm onwards, feel the beats from the drummer, along with the DJ, who will be in the house at Oskar to do what they do best. Order a drink or several, grab some small bites, and set the dance floor on fire. We know you’re thinking how you wanna dance with somebody—how you wanna feel the heat with somebody, and now’s your chance.

The party will be on 14 April. You can find more information at Oskar Bistro.