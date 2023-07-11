There are always exciting events happening every week in the city. Make sure you’re in the know of where’s hot, and what to do in Bangkok.

It’s a beautiful day outside. Birds are singing. Flowers are blooming. Then it started to rain, our soi got flooded, and we were two hours late to work. Let yourself lay back and relax to some good food and booze (the combo we know and love) as you enjoy what Bangkok has to offer. After all, these Bangkok events are good enough to fight the rain for.

[Hero and featured image credit: Cholos BKK/Facebook]

What to do in Bangkok: 11-17 July 2023

Buzz & Bloom Afternoon Tea at The St. Regis

This bee-utiful new afternoon tea aims to shine a spotlight on how bees are vital in maintaining our biodiversity and ecosystem. Utilising nine types of honey in one set, the experience is buzzworthy for anyone in town. Bee sure to book early to avoid the swarm of excited diners.

The afternoon tea set is available until 31 June. You can find more information at The St. Regis Bangkok.

Celebrate World Mojito Day at ThreeSixty Jazz Lounge and Rooftop Bar

“Bring a lime, don’t pay a dime,” they said, because anyone who brings a lime to the bar can exchange it for a free Mojito in celebration of World Mojito Day. It’s a great way to relax at the end of a long day, and the glimmering river view won’t hurt one bit, either.

The celebration is on 11 July. You can find more information at ThreeSixty Jazz Lounge and Rooftop Bar.

Taco Tuesday at Cholos BKK

There isn’t a better place to shake off those taco cravings than at Cholos BKK, for it’s the weekly buy-one-get-one deal we’ve all been waiting for. Classic Mexican flavours, refreshing twists—the tacos at Cholos never disappointed anyone. Treat yourself to a Margarita or two while you’re at it.

The event is on 11 July. You can find more information at Cholos BKK.

Bastille Day flavours at Goji Kitchen+Bar

If there’s two things the French have done correctly, it’s champagne and food. Savour the flavours of Bastille Day at the beloved Goji Kitchen as they add European delicacies into their arsenal. Escargot, beef tartare with sourdough toast, French onion soup, pissaladière, and more—all available along with their usual delicacies.

The celebration is on 14 July. You can find more information at Goji Kitchen+Bar.

Street Fighter VI tournament at Bamboo E-Sports Centre

Embrace your inner Chun-Li (the character, not the song) as the most hot-blooded participants will be competing for the grand prize of the Street Fighter VI tournament. A cash prize is up for grabs, along with massive bragging rights. Game on, folks.

The competition is on 14 July. You can find more information at Bamboo E-Sports Centre.

Bastille Day Buffet Eleganza at SO/ Bangkok

Celebrate the national day of the infamous nation of France as you indulge in fine European selections at Red Oven. They’re adding new stations just for the day, including a French oyster bar, Salade du Jour, Côté Jardin, and many more. Don’t forget to try the organic French foie gras that will be available for a limited time.

The buffet is on 14 July. You can find more information at SO/ Bangkok.

Bark & Booze Brunch at The Deck Bkk

Take your furry friends along for a Saturday brunch at The Deck. An a la carte brunch menu, free flow packages on drinks, a pet-friendly space—now we’re talking. They also have a special menu for pets, with part of the proceeds donated to local animal shelters.

The brunch will be on 15 July. You can find more information at The Deck Bkk.

Sarnies Night Live presents REUB

REUB will be performing live at Sarnies Bangkok for the evening. It’s a great way to unwind at the end of the week as you sip and dine to the sounds of alternative R&B. After all, live music is perfect for any occasion, especially at Sarnies Bangkok.

The live session is on 16 July. You can find more information at Sarnies Bangkok.