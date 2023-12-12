There are always exciting events happening every week in the city. Make sure you’re in the know of where’s hot, and what to do in Bangkok.

It’s murder on the dance floor, and they’d better not be killing our vibe. Luckily, with all these events happening around town, our vibes won’t be killed off that easily. Music is in the air this week, from jazz to punk. It may be the last month of the year, but the autumn leaves will be forever drifting by our windows.

[Hero image credit: Thailand Equestrian Federation; featured image credit: 008bar/Instagram]

What to do in Bangkok: 12-18 December 2023

Atelier Pichita’s annual showroom sale

Until 22 December

Strut down and dazzle at any festive parties this season with a little something from Atelier Pichita. The haute couture provider is all about making wearable art, but it won’t cost you an arm and a leg, as their annual showroom sale provides up to 80% discount. You know what they say: good things can come with a good price. By “they,” we mean us, as we’re already calling our friends and making it a shopping trip.

You can find more information at Atelier Pichita.

“Jazz Night: Winter in Paris” with Hot Club of Siam band at Yellow Lane

12 December, 8-10pm

Kongtoon Pongpattana on the mic, Witchuporn Jingjit on violin, Songpon Anantrachaisilp on bass, and Jean-Jacques Taïb on clarinet — Hot Club of Siam is known for their gypsy jazz ensembles, a genre that combines the lively swing, the smooth sounds of jazz, and the captivating notes of Romani folk music. They’ll be performing their souls out for one night only, in a live performance that aims to encapsulate a chilly night out in Paris.

You can find more information at Yellow Lane.

Still Thanamon of Campari Thailand guest shift at Iron Balls – The Parlour

13 December, 9pm-midnight

For one night only, your aperitivo hours are extended until you drop. The one and only Still Thanamon, brand ambassador of Campari Thailand, will be taking over the bar at Iron Balls – The Parlour, serving smiles, hospitality, and the irreplaceable herbal notes of the Italian aperitif. Don’t forget to book early for the best seats in the house.

You can find more information at Iron Balls – The Parlour.

Anantara Siam Bangkok’s Charity Dinner at Biscotti

14 December, 7pm onwards

In collaboration with NA Project Group and Asylum Access Thailand, get a real taste of authentic family-style dishes from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Somalia, Vietnam and Ethiopia. These meals are actually cooked by refugee families from those countries, in an attempt to raise awareness and funds for urban refugees in Bangkok. Highlights include Somalian lamb liver and onion stew, and Sri Lankan chicken curry. Reserve seats in advance.

You can find more information at Biscotti.

Buddha & Pals’ 5th anniversary jazz charity

14 December, 7pm onwards

A very happy birthday to Buddha & Pals: a bar, a community space, a venue that exists from the passion of jazz for everyone that appreciates jazz. For their 5th anniversary, they’re bringing in their all-star cast performing live till late, along with special drinks and food. Profits go towards a charity helping stray cats and dogs. If you haven’t been to the place, pop by and let yourself be surrounded by positive energy and all the jazz in the air.

You can find more information at Buddha & Pals.

Oak Supaktorn of 008 Bar guest shift at Kilik Social Club

14 December, 8-11pm

For one evening only, 008’s Bar Manager Oak Supaktorn is bringing his craftsmanship and hospitality to Kilik Social Club. With jazz in the air and a drink in hand, what could go wrong? And as this guest shift is part of their “bar swap” series, we can have our fingers crossed for the folks of Kilik Social Club to be taking over 008 Bar soon.

You can find more information at 008 Bar.

Lifestyle Flea Market at Princess’s Cup Thailand 2023

15-17 December, 1-11pm

Hosted by the Royal Stable Unit of Thailand, the Lifestyle Flea Market is an open-air event boasting over 100 stalls featuring essentially everything you might be looking for: homey bites, refreshing beverages, vintage wares, handcrafted items, garments to mix and match, and even home furnishings to spice up your abode. This bazaar is also free to enter, and completely pet-friendly.

You can find more information at Thailand Equestrian Federation.

“Food Not Bombs” charity night at The Rock Pub

17 December, 6-11.30pm

In collaboration with Food Not Bombs organisation, The Rock Pub is holding a music event in order to raise funds to secure foods for the homeless population in Myanmar. After a series of punk and hardcore noises, there will be a special performance by The Rebel Riots, a punk band from Myanmar. So if you’re in the mood for some high energy while supporting a good cause, pop by for a good time.

You can find more information at The Rock Pub.