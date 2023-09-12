There are always exciting events happening every week in the city. Make sure you’re in the know of where’s hot, and what to do in Bangkok.

Love can be expressed by a thousand different ways. A plate of summer beaufort cheese served with cloud of mousse, autumn vegetables, and a bouquet of herbs, presented on a delicate filo puff pastry is certainly one of them. Apart from that, guest shifts and collabs are also in bound for the week. There’s always something to look out for in Bangkok when it comes to food and drinks, after all.

[Hero image credit: 008bar/Instagram]

What to do in Bangkok: 12-18 September 2023

Summer Chen bar takeover at 008 Bar

Out of the 500 Days of Summer, this one is probably our favourite. Rum extraordinaire Summer Chen will be taking over the station at 008 Bar for one night only. If you love rum, here’s the perfect chance. If you don’t, let her change your mind.

The guest shift is on 12 September. You can find more information at 008 Bar.

Darren Lim of Vender guest shift at Vesper

Please give a warm welcome to Darren Lim, co-founder of Vender, Taichung, who will be showing us why his bar has been a local favourite since first opened, and how it snagged No. 41 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023. Creative drinks, warm hospitality—you’ll be Tai-wanting more.

The guest shift is on 12 September. You can find more information at Vesper.

Rosewood Bangkok’s new “Sense of Ramayana” afternoon tea

In collaboration with Sarran and KTC, Rosewood Bangkok’s new afternoon tea presents the sensuality of Thai mythology along with gorgeous bites and an array of soothing tea blends. It also features a how-to guide on which treat to start with according to your element: earth, fire, wind, or water. Bring a friend and get a complimentary brooch from Sarran.

The afternoon tea set is available until 30 November. You can find more information at Rosewood Bangkok.

Patrice Marchand cheese counter takeover at Scarlett Bangkok

Patrice Marchand of Les Frères Marchand is coming to take over the cheese counter at Scarlett for a very limited time. With 50 AOC-certified cheeses, your dining experience will surely be elevated. Just don’t tell your PT.

Scarlett is also filling the menu with some of France’s finest cheeses from starters to desserts this September and October. Cheese lovers of Bangkok are really getting treated on this occasion. Pair them with the venue’s generous happy hours, and you’ll forget about your troubles for the evening.

You can find more information at Scarlett Bangkok.

Indulge in the new food menu at The Japanese Highball Bar 1923 Krung Thep Thonglor

Get into the true Japanese spirit of drinking as you grab these new menus to pair with a refreshing whisky highball. If you feel like some appetisers are the way to go, an array of takoyakis, saba confit, or seared skipjack tuna will satisfy all your cravings. But if you feel more peckish than usual, their new udon and hot pot menus will do just the trick. So many things to try, so little time, but we’re sure you’ll be back for more anyway.

You can find more information at The Japanese Highball Bar 1923 Krung Thep Thonglor.

Guest bartenders night at 2463 Speakeasy

This beloved drinking spot in Ekkamai is doing it big with six guest bartenders in one night. Please welcome to the bar: Thirawat Kailaihong from Mahaniyom, Wachiraya Banpot from Midlife Crisis BKK, Siriwan Sinpan from The O.S.S Bar, Guntarit Ruamthongrat from Bar Scofflaws, Jakkrit Promchaisit from Vesper, and Kosil Khamja from Crimson Room. You know where everyone in town will be for that evening.

You can find more information at 2463 Speakeasy.

Phailew of Kodo Bar guest shift at Manhattan Bar, JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok

Every year, Manhattan Bar brings in bartenders from all over Bangkok as part of their “BKK Bartender Series.” The third one welcomes Phailew from the Japanese-inspired bar Kodo, Banthat Thong road. Their menu is all about treating the senses, making sure the scent is on point as well as the taste, and the guest bartender will be bringing that to Manhattan Bar for one night only.

You can find more information at JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok.

Mother BKK x Cuisine de Garden four hands dinner

Two chefs, two respected dining establishments, nine courses, all under the theme of the rainy season. Chef Tle of Mother BKK joins hands with Chef Nan of Cuisine de Garden, Chiang Mai, to bring you a no-drama dinner packed to the brim with delicious ingredients and the passion for the cuisine. Reservations recommended as seats are limited.

You can find more information at Mother BKK.