Art is in the air. Whether it’s in the form of an exhibition, mixology, fashion, or how to curate a good wine list, Bangkok is bustling with art in all its glory this week. Don’t be afraid to treat yourself a little this time of the month—you can worry about that at the end of the month. Take out those calendars and mark accordingly.

[Hero and featured image credit: Conrad Bangkok]

What to do in Bangkok: 13-19 June 2023

Bottega Veneta Pop-Up at Parc Paragon (Last Call)

If you, too, are enthralled by Bottega Veneta’s craftsmanship, it’s worth checking out their pop-up at Parc Paragon. They’re showcasing all the Pre-Fall 23 novelty items, as well as some pieces exclusive to the event. If you want to get into the brand for the first time, this might also be the opportunity to do so.

The pop-up will be available until 18 June.

Dragon Boat Festival at The Silk Road

Chef Cheng Kam Sing of The Silk Road is showcasing his Cantonese speciality through a series of rice dumplings in this special celebration of the Dragon Boat Festival. The highlight is definitely the abalone zongzi, and they’re all available for both dine-in and takeaway.

The special menus are available until 25 June. You can find more information at The Silk Road.

“A’rch la carte” Exhibition at CentralWorld

5th year architecture students from SoA+D, King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi are presenting their thesis in the form of an exhibition, blending the culinary world with the wonders of architecture. After all, both artforms are very subjective in nature, yet grounded in many rules and conventions, so they’re aiming to present their chef’s table experience through the lens of architecture.

The exhibition is from 13-16 June. You can find more information at SoA+D ARCH.

The Devil’s Playground Burlesque Experience

Madam Rouge Burlesque Theatre is inviting us to live a little and sin a lot at The Devil’s Playground at SeenSpace. It’s an experience you don’t see everyday in Bangkok, where performers are portraying the sultry and alluring artform. Join them as they transport you to their realm and take you through a journey of human passion.

The show is on 15 June. You can find more information at Madam Rouge.

The Parlour Takeover: Tos from Seen Avani Riverside

From the gorgeous riverside to the nautical-inspired drinks destination, please welcome beverage and bar operations manager Tos from Seen Avani Riverside to The Parlour. The night is still young and the air smells of spirits and mayhem—all in the best way possible. DJ Jules Blons will be behind the station providing all the entertainment, too.

The guest shift will be on 15 June. You can find more information at Iron Balls – The Parlour.

Celebrate World Martini Day at Diplomat Bar

World Martini Day is on the horizon, and what could be a better way to celebrate than, well, with a Martini in hand? Diplomat Bar is presenting you variations from all over the world, such as the Vesper Martini from France, Coco Martini from Bali, Kyoho Martini from Japan, and more. They’re also bringing all the entertainment for the night, including DJs and live musicians.

The celebration is on 16 June. You can find more information at Conrad Bangkok.

NOFLIX – The Movie-Themed Live Improv Comedy Show

Live and in colour, Comedy Club Bangkok is hosting a night of live improv based on your favourite shows and movies. Watch the emotions run high as laughter fills the air from 8pm onwards. If you buy tickets in advance, that’s THB 150 less than at the door.

The comedy show will be on 8pm. You can find more information at Comedy Club Bangkok.

Sommelier 1.0 by IGNIV Bangkok

Five wine experts, five handpicked wine labels, 19 handcrafted dishes by IGNIV—now that’s a night to remember. Please welcome to the stage: Regina of IGNIV, Eik of Elements, Jo of Baan Tepa, Jay of Inddee Bangkok, and Vish of Haoma. It’s a fine dining experience like no other, and the hospitality you won’t forget in a hurry.

The dinner is on 19 June. You can find more information at IGNIV Bangkok.