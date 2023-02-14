Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.

Love is officially in the air, which is great for many, and excruciating for the rest. In fact, half of our team is single, so we’re dunking on them as we’re writing this.

Whatever you’re feeling—be it romance or heartbreak—we have just the things to do and the places where you can do them. Follow our list along and let’s see where you end up this week.

What to do in Bangkok: 14-20 February

Savour Saint-Jacques scallops at Scarlett Bangkok

We know Scarlett as an incredible place to have drinks with some company after a long day. Until the end of the month, they’re serving up immaculate Saint-Jacques scallops that brings the ocean onto a plate. Want one as a ceviche to really savour the taste? Sure. Perhaps a more luxe option with truffles on top? They got you. Plus, they also have a wine pairing to make sure your experience goes through the rooftop.

The scallops can be enjoyed until 28 February. You can find more information at Scarlett Bangkok.

Thailand Knife Exhibition

Whether you’re a knife enthusiast, or just a fan of food, Thailand Knife Exhibition is sure to pique your interest. Some of Thailand’s top knife makers will be at The Food School to let you see their art in real time as they lead classes and workshops—everything to do with your knives. Plus, it’s a good chance to shop local products

The exhibition will be on until 12 March. You can find more information at Siam Blades.

Valentine’s Day at Mezcal

Mezcal is presenting what they do best: great drinks, and elevated Mexican food. For Valentine’s Day, they have a special cocktail menu created just for the occasion, with DJ Rui Tang behind the station. The vibes? To die for.

The special event will be on 14 February. You can find more information at Mezcal.

Latin night at Flamenco Bangkok

It’s Latin night at Flamenco, and we’re sure you’ll be on your feet all night. The iconic Siam Cubano band is coming in to make sure the music is on point, and there will free bubbles from 7-9pm. Put on your dancing shoes and let the others know how to properly light the dance floor on fire.

The themed night will be on 17 February. You can find more information at Flamenco Bangkok.

Escape Bangkok’s 5th Anniversary

You’re in for an incredible night, as Escape Bangkok is celebrating their 5th anniversary with everything. They have live performers, a great lineup of DJs, alcohols all around, good food—you name it. Make sure you book in advance for the best seats in the house.

The celebration will be on 17 February. You can find more information at Escape Bangkok.

ART-TEA Time

Yes, it’s both art and tea wrapped up in one lovely afternoon. Learn the basics of candle-making with over 50 scents to choose from, as well as creating your own and taking them home. While you’re there, enjoy a welcome glass of bubbles, along with a Thai afternoon tea buffet complete with free-flow coffee, tea, and special drinks.

The afternoon will be on 18 February. You can find more information on Metro On Wireless.

Chill Sunday at CALM

Chill Sundays at CALM are perfect with good company. They got happy hour from 5-8pm, a live DJ behind the station, a barbecue, and everything that screams good vibes. If you’re up for it, grab some board games to play, or even a round of petanque. It’s not just for old people anymore.

The session will be on 19 February. You can find more information at CALM Bar & Guinguette.

Keep it Kinky feat. Kinky D & Friends

Make your Sunday extra kinky, as Kinky D’s in the house. Are you hesitating? Girl please, they play some of the coolest beats in town. From soul and techno to house and disco, feel free to come as you are. Groove is in the heart, after all.

The groovy session will be on 19 February. You can find more information at Iron Balls Parlour & Saloon.

Sunday Pool Brunch at Baan Dusit Thani

Up for some boozy brunch by the pool? Just outside of Dusit Gourmet, a bunch of your favourite delicacies will be lined up, as well as a live DJ set to play the perfect soundtrack. You have a whole three hours to enjoy everything, and if you don’t want the meal but want just the drinks, they have deals for that too.

The brunch will be on 19 February. You can find more information at Baan Dusit Thani.