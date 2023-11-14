There are always exciting events happening every week in the city. Make sure you’re in the know of where’s hot, and what to do in Bangkok.

Now that the rain is hopefully gone, we can finally go out again. After all, if you were going to meet your demise, you can do better than drowning inside your soi to the sound of motorcycles driven on the footpath. So buckle up, bubbles, good food and great drinks await. Here’s what to do in Bangkok this week.

[Hero image credit: Scarlett Bangkok]

What to do in Bangkok: 14-20 November 2023

Zana Möhlmann of Manhattan Bar guest shift at Scarlett Bangkok

14 November, 8-10pm

No. 21 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list, Manhattan brings the elegance and refinement of Broadway to Singapore, and now to Bangkok. Head bartender Zana Möhlmann’s mantra is “anything is possible,” so you’ll find innovativeness echoing in each sip you take. One of the drinks to be offered is their take on the Aviation, with French sweet wine and Violet caviar.

You can find more information at Scarlett Bangkok.

Cris of Use Bar guest shift at Opium Bar

16 November, 9pm onwards

Head bartender Cris of the newly-opened Use Bar, Hanoi, will be standing behind the stations at Opium Bar for one night only. They’re bringing Vietnamese hospitality along with their famed focus on sustainability. Reservations highly recommended, and if you’ve never been there, you’ll love the elevator experience.

You can find more information at Opium Bar.

Gucci Osteria Tokyo comes to The St. Regis Bangkok

16-18 November, 6-10pm

The St. Regis Bangkok has been known for inviting renowned chefs for special collaborations. This time, it’s the one Michelin-starred Gucci Osteria Tokyo that will bring refined gastronomy to the City of Angels, along with the vision of chef Massimo Bottura from Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy. Let Chef Antonio Iacoviello, head chef of Gucci Osteria Tokyo tell you all about it through eight courses that marry Japan and Italy, with a subtle hint of Thai.

You can find more information at The St. Regis Bangkok.

100th anniversary Suntory whisky exclusive tasting

16 November, 6-8pm

For the 100th anniversary of The House of Suntory, they’re honouring their past by releasing limited-edition premium whiskies, including the Yamazaki 12yo Anniversary Edition and Hakushu 12yo Anniversary Edition. The highlight, however, is the exclusive tasting, offering the unique chance to taste limited whiskies, including the Yamazaki 18yo Mizunara Anniversary Edition and Hakushu 18yo Peated Anniversary Edition. The tasting will be conducted by Jordan Lim, Beam Suntory brand ambassador from Malaysia, and will include a welcome drink and small bites.

You can find more information at The Japanese Highball Bar 1923 Krung Thep.

Monkey Shoulder takeover at Untitled Thonglor

17 November, 8pm onwards

It’s already a monkey business when one’s in the house, now expect six of them. These amazing bartenders of Southeast Asia who are good friends with Monkey Shoulder will be turning Untitled Thonglor into a very boozy jungle for one night only. Drink all of their creations and you’ll certainly feel the colours of the wind.

You can find more information at Untitled Thonglor.

‘Urbani White Truffle Dinner’ by four Italian culinary maestros at ALATi

20-21 November, 7-10.30pm

Chef Carlo Valenziano of Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, Chef Gianni Favro of Gianni Ristorante, Chef Christian Martena of Clara, and Chef Marco Avesani of La Bottega — these culinary geniuses are joining hands for the first time to present an exclusive five-course dinner featuring the gorgeous Urbani white truffle. Perfect for the winter season, and a treat to all your senses. Matteo Cadeddu of Opium Bar will also be providing pre-cocktails to bust open those tastebuds.

You can find more information at ALATi.

James Wang of HiBoRu Taipei guest shift at Inside Bar

20 November, 8-11pm

Please give a warm welcome to James Wang as he stands behind the stations of Inside Bar for one night only. HiBoRu is a favourite for both locals and visitors for its solid renditions of Taiwanese street food, and the excellent cocktail menu that brings the tastes and textures of Japan to Taipei. Fun, experimental, and full of good hospitality — book your tables, folks.

You can find more information at Inside Bar.

Chef Jeff Claudio from Stoke Berlin pop-up at Chenin

Until 26 November

Stoke Berlin is having its grand opening soon, and what better way to hype that up than with a delicious pop-up residency in Bangkok. Chef Jeff Claudio is the mind behind Belon Hong Kong, Yardbird, and renowned Burnt Ends Singapore, so guests can look forward to a great dining experience.

You can find more information at Chenin.

Public House x Biologique Recherche ‘skin-cation’

From now onwards

In collaboration with Biologique Recherche Ambassade Bangkok, Public House Hotel is now offering a ‘skin-cation’ that aims to not only provide a good night stay, but also a rejuvenating one that nourishes your skin. Start the day with a healthy breakfast, lay back to a premium skincare treatment, then unwind at your leisure in one of their gorgeous rooms. It’s a whole experience you won’t forget in a long while.

You can find more information at Public House.