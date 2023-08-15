There are always exciting events happening every week in the city. Make sure you’re in the know of where’s hot, and what to do in Bangkok.

It’s drinks and food galore this week in Bangkok. International legends in the mixology world will be in town, a grand food pop-up is happening, live jazz sessions are popping up, and one even in a full band setting. If the week after payday hasn’t run your wallet dry, now is the time. Get your calendar app out and call up some friends—events are always better with some company.

[Hero and featured image credit: Lily Fu’s/Facebook]

What to do in Bangkok: 15-21 August 2023

Michito Kaneko of Lamp Bar guest shift at Stella Bangkok

An evening is better with some Japanese hospitality in the house. This time, it’s Diageo World Class 2015 Winner Michito Kaneko of Lamp Bar, Nara. Lamp Bar just received the No. 23 spot on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 list, and those who want to taste the drinks and feel the hospitality of this globally-recognised bar can pop by Stella for a good time. One night only.

The guest shift is on 15 August. You can find more information at Stella Bangkok.

Room by Le Kief and The Public House guest shifts at Find The Locker Room

Prepare for trouble, and make it double. Find The Locker Room is continuing their 6-year anniversary celebrations with two nights back-to-back of guest shifts from the city of Taipei. From Room by Le Kief, Seven Yi and Yi-Che Liao will be showing why they got the No.19 spot on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2021. No.43 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023, William Wu from The Public House will also be creating cocktails people will not forget anytime soon. Shame we can’t open till 4am like in Taipei.

Room by Le Kief will be in on 15 August, while The Public House will be in on 16 August. You can find more information at Find The Locker Room.

Lava Bangkok pop-up at Quince

For one night only, Quince will be welcoming prolific Thonglor Frenchman Chef Jeriko Van Der Wolf who’s bringing the tastes of Lava Bangkok to Ratchaprasong. Maybe start off with a truffle liver toast, a spicy black cod bao, and probably one of the best wagyu katsu sando you’ll ever taste.

The pop-up is on 17 August. You can find more information at Quince Bangkok.

Viva La Birra: The Beeriest Week at Gigi

One of our favourite brunch spots is collaborating with Balladin Brewery, bringing quality beer to your dinner sesh as you enjoy the view of the sunset. Their tapas selections will surely pair with with those bubbly sips. Pop in from Thursday to Saturday for a live DJ.

The event is from 18-27 August. You can find more information at Gigi – Eatery & Café.

Demitria Dana Paramita guest shift at The St. Regis Bar

Hailing from the People of the Sun Bar in Semarang, Indonesia, Demitria Dana Paramita is selected as one of the Top 25 future generation bartenders for 50 World Best Bars The Blend Scholarship 2023 programme. She is a force to be reckoned with in the bar industry, and she’ll be providing some great drinks and hospitality at The St. Regis Bar for one night only.

The guest shift is on 19 August. You can find more information at The St. Regis Bar.

Arron Grendon⁠ guest shift at Firefly Bar

You know it’s going to be a good night when he’s in the house. Arron Grendon, bar manager of Tropic City and brand ambassador of Stranger & Sons Gin, will be standing behind the bar at Firefly for one evening only. If you haven’t been acquainted, Arron is a self-taught bartender and the first Thai winner of Global Chivas Masters cocktail competition in 2018. With his mixology skills, you’ll be having another drink in no time.

The guest shift is on 19 August. You can find more information at Firefly Bar.

All-you-can-eat dim sum brunch at Lily Fu’s

Groovy Asian-fusion dining spot Lily Fu’s is having a dim sum brunch which is perfect with some good company. If you’re hungry, the dim sum is all-you-can-eat. If you’re thirsty, their tea is all-you-can-drink. It’s the ultimate weekend experience, and available for a whole two hours.

The brunch is on 19-20 August. You can find more information at Lily Fu’s.

Sarnies Night Live presents Ari

Saturday nights are for the boys, or girls too—we watched Barbie. Whoever you’re meeting, some live jazz would elevate that experience tremendously. Sarnies Night Live presents Ari, who will be singing live smooth jazz that goes so well with drinks in hand and a table full of food.

The live session is on 19 August. You can find more information at Sarnies Bangkok.

The Bangkok International Big Band live at Speakerbox

It’s a full ensemble experience at Speakerbox, as The Bangkok International Big Band will be playing all the beloved jazz classics. From lively swings to sultry melodies, it’s an amazing opportunity for jazz lovers of Bangkok.

The live session is on 20 August. You can find more information at Speakerbox.