facebook
Home > What's On > Events > What to do in Bangkok: 17-23 October 2023
What to do in Bangkok: 17-23 October 2023
What's On
17 Oct 2023 07:00 AM

What to do in Bangkok: 17-23 October 2023

Vichayuth Chantan
Writer, Bangkok

There are always exciting events happening every week in the city. Make sure you’re in the know of where’s hot, and what to do in Bangkok.

Food is considered a universal love language by many. So knowing that, consider yourself extremely loved this week. There’s great culinary journeys to embark on, with refreshing cocktails to boot. How else are you going to escape the problems of your day? Call up whoever’s available and let them know you’re both going on an adventure.

[Hero and featured image credit: Paradise Lost Bangkok/Facebook]

What to do in Bangkok: 17-23 October 2023

Image credit: Bardo Social Bistro & Bar/Facebook

Bisou takeover at Bardo Social Bistro & Bar

17 October, 6-10.30pm

Soi Langsuan’s favourite French restaurant is taking over Mediterranean bistro Bardo for one night only. Come in with an empty stomach, as Chef Antoine has already prepared an array of heartwarming menu for you to try. Pair them with special cocktails available for that evening only, and they’re all buy-one-get-one.

You can find more information at Bardo Social Bar & Bistro.

Image credit: jholbkk/Instagram

Chef Shriya Shetty kitchen pop-up at Jhol

19-20 October

Two superstar chefs, one venue, one city in mind. Chef Hari and Chef Shriya join hands to showcase the best that Karnataka has to offer. It’s the perfect opportunity to see the passionate Chef Shriya in action, Chef Hari’s mentorship in full swing, and of course, the flavours of the city in one amazing tasting menu. You’ll be leaving the premises with big smiles, undoubtedly.

You can find more information at Jhol.

Image credit: findthelockerroom.bkk/Instagram

Julio Cabrera of Café La Trova guest shift at Find The Locker Room

19 October, 8pm-midnight

It’s Miami in the house—please give a warm welcome to Julio Cabrera of the renowned Café La Trova to Thonglor for one evening only. He’ll be showcasing the flavours of Cuba, world-class hospitality, and why the bar is perched high at No. 21 on World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list. Reservations strongly recommended, and keep the car at home.

You can find more information at Find The Locker Room.

Image credit: gazebar.bkk/Instagram

Dodoh Pattawee of Revolucion Cocktail Bangkok guest shift at Gaze Cocktail Bar

19 October, 9pm-midnight

It’s the man with the flair and fire (in both senses of the word), Revolucion’s Dodoh Pattawee will be displaying his bartending techniques and good drinks at Gaze Cocktail Bar for one night only. You’ll see bottles in the air, shakers being thrown, and overall great vibes for the evening. You can also go to Revolucion afterwards if you still feel like partying after Gaze closes.

You can find more information at Gaze Cocktail Bar.

Image credit: The Bar at The House on Sathorn

Alex Frezza of L’Antiquario guest shift at The Bar at The House on Sathorn

20 October, 7-11pm

From the streets of Naples to Sathorn, meet Alex Frezza, No. 94 on Drinks International’s 100 Most Influential Figures in the Bar Industry in 2023. He co-founded and bartends at L’Antiquario, Italy, No.46 on The World’s 50 Best Bars in 2022. With awards and accolades under his belt, he’s surely going to showcase why the world fell in love with Neapolitan hospitality.

You can find more information at The Bar at The House on Sathorn.

Image credit: Vertigo TOO/Facebook

“Taste of Hakuba” tasting menu at Banyan Tree Bangkok

20-22 October, 7.30pm onwards

Chef Hideaki Nagaya previously honed his skills at multiple Michelin-starred restaurants in Japan and France, and now, he’s presenting a special tasting menu at Vertigo TOO that you won’t forget in a hurry. Combining Japanese and French techniques, guests will get to try seven courses filled with premium ingredients cooked to perfection, such as the lobster bisque royale and the Miyazaki wagyu beef steak.

You can find more information at Banyan Tree Bangkok.

Image credit: ASAI Bangkok Sathorn/Facebook

ERR X ASAI presents “Sathorn Sound”

20-21 October, 6-9pm

The newly-opened ASAI Bangkok Sathorn is throwing a party that pleases all the senses. Urban rustic Thai restaurant ERR is making sure each bite is up to standard with their street food with a modern twist, local DJs will be behind the booth for entertainment throughout the event, and for drinks, buy two from their vibrant cocktail menu and get a third one for free.

You can find more information at ASAI Bangkok Sathorn.

Image credit: nikakubangkok/Instagram

Limited edition omakase from Nikaku Japan at Nikaku Bangkok

20-22 October

Executive Chef Setsuo Funahashi and Pastry Chef Kazumi Funahashi is coming to Thailand for an extra special omakase menu. They’re normally at the helm of Nikaku Japan, a two Michelin-starred restaurant in Kitakyushu, and they’re preparing the best ingredients and the most coveted techniques to make sure your faces brim with smiles and your taste buds tantalised.

You can find more information at Nikaku Bangkok.

Image credit: Paradise Lost Bangkok/Facebook

Disco Sunday at Paradise Lost Bangkok

22 October, 8pm onwards

It’s a disco inferno, and it’s taking place at Paradise Lost Bangkok. Sip on some tropical-themed cocktails as you dance the night away to the live DJ spinning the hottest disco beats. Whether you’re in Funky Town or at the Car Wash, always know that we are family. The DJ starts at 8pm, but be there early to enjoy the sunset over the Bangkok skyline.

You can find more information at Paradise Lost Bangkok.

Bangkok Events what to do Bangkok
You might also like ...
What to do in Bangkok: 17-23 October 2023

Vichayuth Chantan

Writer, Bangkok

A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.