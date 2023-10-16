There are always exciting events happening every week in the city. Make sure you’re in the know of where’s hot, and what to do in Bangkok.

Food is considered a universal love language by many. So knowing that, consider yourself extremely loved this week. There’s great culinary journeys to embark on, with refreshing cocktails to boot. How else are you going to escape the problems of your day? Call up whoever’s available and let them know you’re both going on an adventure.

[Hero and featured image credit: Paradise Lost Bangkok/Facebook]

What to do in Bangkok: 17-23 October 2023

Bisou takeover at Bardo Social Bistro & Bar

17 October, 6-10.30pm

Soi Langsuan’s favourite French restaurant is taking over Mediterranean bistro Bardo for one night only. Come in with an empty stomach, as Chef Antoine has already prepared an array of heartwarming menu for you to try. Pair them with special cocktails available for that evening only, and they’re all buy-one-get-one.

Chef Shriya Shetty kitchen pop-up at Jhol

19-20 October

Two superstar chefs, one venue, one city in mind. Chef Hari and Chef Shriya join hands to showcase the best that Karnataka has to offer. It’s the perfect opportunity to see the passionate Chef Shriya in action, Chef Hari’s mentorship in full swing, and of course, the flavours of the city in one amazing tasting menu. You’ll be leaving the premises with big smiles, undoubtedly.

Julio Cabrera of Café La Trova guest shift at Find The Locker Room

19 October, 8pm-midnight

It’s Miami in the house—please give a warm welcome to Julio Cabrera of the renowned Café La Trova to Thonglor for one evening only. He’ll be showcasing the flavours of Cuba, world-class hospitality, and why the bar is perched high at No. 21 on World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list. Reservations strongly recommended, and keep the car at home.

Dodoh Pattawee of Revolucion Cocktail Bangkok guest shift at Gaze Cocktail Bar

19 October, 9pm-midnight

It’s the man with the flair and fire (in both senses of the word), Revolucion’s Dodoh Pattawee will be displaying his bartending techniques and good drinks at Gaze Cocktail Bar for one night only. You’ll see bottles in the air, shakers being thrown, and overall great vibes for the evening. You can also go to Revolucion afterwards if you still feel like partying after Gaze closes.

Alex Frezza of L’Antiquario guest shift at The Bar at The House on Sathorn

20 October, 7-11pm

From the streets of Naples to Sathorn, meet Alex Frezza, No. 94 on Drinks International’s 100 Most Influential Figures in the Bar Industry in 2023. He co-founded and bartends at L’Antiquario, Italy, No.46 on The World’s 50 Best Bars in 2022. With awards and accolades under his belt, he’s surely going to showcase why the world fell in love with Neapolitan hospitality.

“Taste of Hakuba” tasting menu at Banyan Tree Bangkok

20-22 October, 7.30pm onwards

Chef Hideaki Nagaya previously honed his skills at multiple Michelin-starred restaurants in Japan and France, and now, he’s presenting a special tasting menu at Vertigo TOO that you won’t forget in a hurry. Combining Japanese and French techniques, guests will get to try seven courses filled with premium ingredients cooked to perfection, such as the lobster bisque royale and the Miyazaki wagyu beef steak.

ERR X ASAI presents “Sathorn Sound”

20-21 October, 6-9pm

The newly-opened ASAI Bangkok Sathorn is throwing a party that pleases all the senses. Urban rustic Thai restaurant ERR is making sure each bite is up to standard with their street food with a modern twist, local DJs will be behind the booth for entertainment throughout the event, and for drinks, buy two from their vibrant cocktail menu and get a third one for free.

Limited edition omakase from Nikaku Japan at Nikaku Bangkok

20-22 October

Executive Chef Setsuo Funahashi and Pastry Chef Kazumi Funahashi is coming to Thailand for an extra special omakase menu. They’re normally at the helm of Nikaku Japan, a two Michelin-starred restaurant in Kitakyushu, and they’re preparing the best ingredients and the most coveted techniques to make sure your faces brim with smiles and your taste buds tantalised.

Disco Sunday at Paradise Lost Bangkok

22 October, 8pm onwards

It’s a disco inferno, and it’s taking place at Paradise Lost Bangkok. Sip on some tropical-themed cocktails as you dance the night away to the live DJ spinning the hottest disco beats. Whether you’re in Funky Town or at the Car Wash, always know that we are family. The DJ starts at 8pm, but be there early to enjoy the sunset over the Bangkok skyline.

