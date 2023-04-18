Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.

With Songkran break done, we unfortunately have to drag our bodies back to work mode yet again. Still, there are events around town that are perfect to get your mind off of all the troubling stuff, and let you lay back and relax when you’re done. We have music, we have drinks, we even have a cannabis event incoming. You just open that little calendar app and mark it accordingly.

[Hero and featured image credit: Mezcal]

What to do in Bangkok: 18-24 April 2023

Dancing at The Deck: Afro-Latin

When marimba rhythms start to play, dance with them, make them sway. The Deck is hosting an Afro-Latin night featuring a lively rotation of salsa, bachata, and kizomba that will make those hips move from side to side. Don’t worry if you have two left feet, as they’re also offering a Kizomba fusion class for just THB 100 only.

The dance party will be on 18 April. You can find more information at The Deck Bangkok.

Scarfes Bar London Guest Shift at Zuma Bangkok

All the way from London, please welcome to the bar, Head Mixologist of Scarfes Bar, Yann Bouvignies. In celebration of their 10-year journey, they recently debuted a new set of signature drinks, as well as a world tour to bring their creations to other regions. It’s Bangkok’s turn, and you can look forward to three drinks from their new menu from 7-11pm.

The guest shift will be on 19 April. You can find more information at Zuma Bangkok.

Mezcal’s Free Flow Wednesdays

We got our eyes on Mezcal’s newest deal, and it’s perfect for lovers of Margaritas and Palomas. THB 1099 per person, and you get two whole hours of free flow drinks. If you haven’t had the chance to check out this bar yet, now would be the perfect opportunity. Grab some company, and get ready for a mid-week drinking session with vibes through the roof.

The deal will be on 19 April. You can find more information at Mezcal.

Cannex Asia 4/20 Community Event

It’s a big event for lovers of Mary Jane, for Cannex Asia is throwing a three-day event to celebrate the joy, along with the health benefits of our favourite now-legal plant. Those interested will have the opportunity to learn all about cannabis, industry trends, how-to’s and guides, as well as sample some of the up and coming strains Bangkok has to offer. The 20th will be at Flamenco bar, 21st and 22nd will be at Helix Garden, EmQuartier.

The event will be on 20-22 April. You can find more information at Cannex Asia.

Lips Manly and His Dreadful Pleasures live at Smalls

With Will Corbin at the centre, Lips Manly is a professional trio known for uplifting the vibes of any venue they perform in. Get ready for some neo-vintage bangers and swing jazz that will transport you into the era of bow ties, monocles, and handlebar mustaches. Don’t forget to pop by their late night kitchen for those midnight cravings, too.

The live session will be on 21 April. You can find more information at Smalls.

Record Store Day – Daytime Extended

It seems like the folks over at Madi were having a hard time choosing just a few vinyls to showcase, so they collectively decided to play all of them in one session. Presenting most likely the longest vinyl celebration you’ve ever seen—12 hours of vinyl records covering a whole lot of genres, accompanied by the gorgeous natural wine selection Madi has to offer. Now this sounds like a fun time.

The celebration will be on 22 April. You can find more information at Madi Bkk.

Monkey Business with AJ Christou

You’ll certainly hear no evil at this event, as this Monkey Business is all about fun and lively beats all around. AJ Christou, COCO, Monkey Business, Odd Thomas are bringing the vibes. You just make sure your shoes are comfortable for dancing, and there’s a drink in your hand.

The event is on 22 April. You can find more information at Sing Sing Theater.

Salsa Sundays – Free Salsa Dance Lessons

Assume the position, bello—you’re joining us for some salsa this Sunday at one of the city’s favourite hidden bars. If you’re up to update your moves, come and meet dance instructor Alex Teodorescu at 9pm for free Latin dance classes. Grab a drink, put on your cha-cha heels, and get ready to be transported to la isla bonita.

The dance floor is ready for you on 23 April. You can find more information at Havana Social.