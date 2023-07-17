There are always exciting events happening every week in the city. Make sure you’re in the know of where’s hot, and what to do in Bangkok.

If we do a city-wide survey of what we spend a lot on, the answer’s probably food and drinks. We’re here to enable that behaviour, because we’re also booking a spot at a bar as we’re writing this. Since there’s a lot happening this week, we’re sure you’d love to know what to do and where to go—the payday’s in like, two weeks, after all.

[Hero and featured image: Scarlett Bangkok/Facebook]

What to do in Bangkok: 18-24 July 2023

“Tour de Lamb” seasonal menus at Scarlett

100% natural, free-range, pasture-raised imports from New Zealand’s Lumina Farm are now appearing in Scarlett Bangkok’s bi-monthly menu. Start things off with a nice plate of lamb tartare, and maybe a mouthwatering lamb shank served with white kidney beans, and cooked with tomato, thyme, and rosemary. For a full tour of the Land of the Long White Cloud, Scarlett is also bringing in some great New Zealand labels to their wine menu.

The menu is available until 31 August. You can find more information at Scarlett Bangkok.

“A Tutta Pasta” all-you-can-eat lunch at Ms.Jigger

Si, a tutta pasta. It seems every pasta maker at Ms.Jigger will be quite busy during lunch time, as their new deal features an all-you-can-eat feast. From Carbonara to pesto, guests get to create their own dish using all the pastas and sauces available. You’ll be returning to your daily routine with a food coma.

You can find more information at Ms.Jigger.

Chef Allen’s new signature dim sum at Pagoda Chinese Restaurant

Famed dim sum master Chef Allen has come up with new signature selections at Pagoda Chinese Restaurant, now added to their dim sum menu. Abalone tarts, deep-fried gyoza with shrimp and asparagus, crispy Alaskan king crab dumpling rolls topped with caviar—the chef is rolling the best of Shanghainese and Cantonese flavours together, and we’re here for it.

The dim sum selections will be available until 31 October. You can find more information at Pagoda Chinese Restaurant.

Nanthawat Klinhom guest shift at Yankii

Yankii is throwing a series of guest shifts titled “Tokyo Tales,” and they’re starting things off with Nanthawat Klinhom, brand ambassador of Beam Suntory Thailand. Get ready for some good whisky-based cocktails, great hospitality, and DJ Takamichi who will be spinning 90s Japanese hip-hop behind the station.

The takeover is at 20 July. You can find more information at Yankii Robatayaki & Bar.

Madame Rouge’s burlesque show at Sinnerman Bangkok

The dress is Chanel, the shoes’ YSL—live out your 2010 Christina Aguilera fantasy at Sinnerman for one night only. Get ready for a night of feathers, tease, and alluring performances. Order yourself a glass of bubbly, and let these women welcome you to Burlesque.

The show is on 21 July. You can find more information at Sinnerman Bangkok.

Siwilai Selectors: Black Monday, Nong Pim, and Bondipity

It’s a three-for-one deal, as for one night only at Siwilai Sound Club, Black Monday and Nong Pim will be spinning on the Audiophile Bar, while Bondipity will be performing live soul jazz on the first floor. Whether you’re in the mood for some nu disco, neo soul, or live jazz, you don’t need to bar hop for it—just walk up the stairs.

The event will be on 21 July. You can find more information at Siwilai Sound Club.

‘Adam’ movie screening at Amari Watergate Bangkok

Directed by Moroccan female film-maker Maryam Touzani, Adam is heartwarming film telling the story of two women who met by chance and are building their sorority. It’s a tale of life, death, and a de facto family that is as caring as a real one. Limited seats available.

The screening is on 22 July. You can find more information at Amari Watergate Bangkok.

Dan Miranda bar takeover at Finishing Post

With fourteen years in the business, Dan Miranda has come from California to give us that good ol’ American hospitality. Let him whip up some craft cocktails that blend his American background and love for Asian ingredients, as you enjoy the chill vibes of Finishing Post.

You can find more information at Finishing Post.