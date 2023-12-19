There are always exciting events happening every week in the city. Make sure you’re in the know of where’s hot, and what to do in Bangkok.

Christmas is here, and we’re ready to be a ho ho ho. Of course, the season is all about giving and having a grand feast, but if you’re looking for somewhere to grab a few drinks, party in style, or perhaps just something lowkey to get rid of the incoming hangover, we’ve got you covered.

What to do in Bangkok: 19-25 December 2023

50 Cent The Final Lap Tour 2023 in Bangkok

19 December, 6-10pm

Are you ready to be on your feet as you shout the lyrics to Just a Lil Bit? The icon, the legend; 50 Cent is in Bangkok, and he’s here to give us the show of our lives. Make sure you have the tickets and your IDs ready as you cannot enter the venue without them. Be sure to make some time for travel because of the sheer distance to Impact Arena, and the usual traffic jam.

You can find more information at Live Nation.

Poolside grill & chill at dusitD2 Samyan Bangkok

19 December, 2-7pm

As the weather gets just a tad bit cooler, it’s the perfect time to chill out al fresco style at the hotel’s pool as you take a bite out of their array of BBQ skewers. Prawns, salmon, Italian sausages, corn on the cob, and more — provided by the talented team of Bebidas pool bar. Special deals on beer also available if it still feels a bit hot out.

You can find more information at dusitD2 Samyan Bangkok.

Lal Muan Puia of The Blind Tiger guest shift at Inside Bar

20 December, 9pm onwards

From Myanmar to Bangkok, 2020 Bacardi Legacy Wild Card Winner Lal Muan Puia is coming to take over the stations of Inside Bar for one night only. As Bar Manager and Co-owner of The Blind Tiger, Yangon, he’s bringing his signature flair and creative mixology that will be hard to forget in hurry. Book your tables in advance to get the best seats in the house.

You can find more information at Inside Bar.

Opium’s 2-year anniversary blow-out series of guest shifts

21-25 December, until you struggle to get home

Happy birthday to Opium! They’re celebrating their 2nd anniversary with five days straight of guest shifts from both local and international icons. Have your schedules cleared for the evening and get to Vanich road early, for the queue to the elevator will be quite a while from all the cocktail enthusiasts in one building.

You can find more information at Opium.

Asia Today’s 6th anniversary x Dewar’s highball challenge

22 December, 8pm onwards

This week, the beloved honey bar of Soi Nana is celebrating its 6th birthday. If we calculate that in cat years, it would be a ripe young age of 40 years old now. To celebrate, bartender Pitt “Mr Highballer” is serving his signature highballs as the finalist of Dewar’s highball challenge. DJs Jay V. and Gunn Lee will be providing entertainment throughout the night.

You can find more information at Asia Today.

All-you-can-eat dim sum brunch at Lily Fu’s

23-24 December, 12-5pm

With this week’s abundance of party events, an all-you-can-eat is a great way to cure a hangover. Two hours of shu mais, hargows, and all your dim sum favourites is the brunch experience we didn’t know we needed. Plus, the free-flow tea is perfect to go with the Asian bites.

You can find more information at Lily Fu’s.

Mean Girls Christmas at Mischa Cheap

24 December, 10pm onwards

Get in, loser, we’re heading over to Mischa Cheap this Christmas Eve, for they’re throwing a Mean Girls-themed party with ’90s pop music playing till late. You can get in early, but the live performances start from 10pm. No dress codes, but we’re not judging if you’re throwing on those mouse ears. The night is going to rock as hard as Regina’s mum’s boob job.

You can find more information at Mischa Cheap.

Manhattan Bar at JW Marriott Bangkok collabs with Malfy Gin

Until 31 December

JW Marriott joins hands with the stylish Moncalieri-produced gin brand Malfy. With Beverage Manager Phacharawat “Q” Phatthanaphongthakul in charge of the drinks, you’ll find the twists on the classic very refreshing and presenting the unique qualities in each variation of the gin. Highlights include the “Garden Backyard,” a twist on the Tom Collins with lemon-flavoured gin, cucumber, lemon, and orange, as well as the “Till The Autumn,” a riff on the Clover Club made from mixed berries and sparkling wine.

You can find more information at JW Marriott Bangkok.