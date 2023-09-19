There are always exciting events happening every week in the city. Make sure you’re in the know of where’s hot, and what to do in Bangkok.

With Negroni Week here in full swing, we would like to take the time to acknowledge the importance of good food, because you’ll definitely need it before all the Negronis and after the big nights out. Dinner buffets, brunch, afternoon teas—we’ve got you covered. You just get that calendar app out, and remember to drink in moderation.

Also, here’s the full guide to everything happening during Negroni week in a separate story.

[Hero and featured image credit: Capella Bangkok]

What to do in Bangkok: 19-25 September 2023

“The Chocolate Journey” new signature afternoon tea at Capella Bangkok

“Chocolate has the magical power to delight,” says Capella Bangkok’s Executive Pastry Chef Sylvain Constans, and we wholeheartedly agree. Sit back and relax to the many chocolate-laced treats carefully crafted from premium cacao. From Chiang Mai to Ghana and the Dominican Republic, this cacao is sourced from all over the world to make sure each bite satisfies the sweet tooth of chocolate lovers everywhere. Pick from an array of tea blends from Mariage Frères, and y0u’re good to go… anywhere except back to the office.

You can find more information at Capella Bangkok.

New “Seafood on Fire” dinner buffet at Flavors, Renaissance Bangkok

Flavors is offering a new dinner buffet that will surely impress any lovers of seafood. From local dishes to international delicacies, they’re bringing the big wok out for this one. Highlights include the Singaporean-style chili crab, pad cha, cereal prawns, and dishes slathered in a new Shanghai sauce. If you’re looking for something to be posted on the ‘gram, they have a beautiful array of seafood on ice, as well as live cooking stations.

You can find more information at Flavors.

“Taste of Korea” at JW Café, JW Marriott Bangkok

Whether you’re in for lunch, brunch, or dinner, sprinkle into the meal some authentic Korean flavours at the JW Marriott Bangkok. Chef Bang Jin Su, Chef de Partie at JW Marriott Seoul is coming in to offer guests the most beloved dishes of the cuisine, such as jap chae, bulgogi, and more. Of course, the usual delicacies of JW Café will still be available.

You can find more information at JW Café.

“Journey to Isan” chef’s table with Chef Ian Kittichai

Chef Ian Kittichai of Khun Hom is taking you on a trip to the the northeastern part of the kingdom, with a mouthwatering four-course menu that will present the delightful tastes of Isan in an elevated setting. Highlights include larb hoi khong, a spicy snail salad with assorted vegetables as well as the gaeng kee lek si krong yang, a curry made with cassia leaves and Angus grilled short ribs.

You can find more information at Khun Hom.

Buenos Dias Brothers at Havana Social

The tantalising Buenos Dias Brothers will be coming to the hidden-but-not-so-hidden Havana Social for one night only. Feel free to make your way to the dance floor as the brothers fill the air with lively Peruvian rhythms. We know that according to research, hips don’t lie.

You can find more information at Havana Social.

W Drag Brunch

Those who have been to The Kitchen Table at W Bangkok know that their brunch is filled with delicacies you can’t just find anywhere, and we can assure you that it’s better the second time around. Please welcome an impressive lineup of drag queens that will elevate your brunch experience. Your stomach may be full, but the shows will make you feel thirsty. Nuts, sausages, and whatever innuendo you can think of will be on the table, quite literally.

You can find more information at W Bangkok.

“Tito’s, Tacos & Tails” event at Cholos BKK

It’s a fiesta for pet lovers of Bangkok at your should-be favourite Mexican place, Cholos. For you, it’s a buy-one-get-one deal on Margaritas to go with the delicious tacos. For your furry friends, it’s a free treat and a refreshing water bowl. You will appreciate the food and the time spent with your little ones, and the feelings are surely mutual.

You can find more information at Cholos BKK.

Thai Cheese Tour 2023-2024 kicks off at J’aime by Jean-Michel Lorain

“The Cheese Tour with VIVIN Grocery & Friends” is coming, and it’s coming hard. It’s a whole year of cheese tours at renowned dining establishments, luxury hotels, and more. It will begin at J’aime by Jean-Michel Lorain as Chef Amerigo and Yoan offer a mouthwatering buffet highlighting over 20 local Thai cheeses. For only a small additional cost, you can also enjoy a four-hour free-flow of GranMonte wines that will pair so well with the cheeses.

You can find more information at J’aime by Jean-Michel Lorain.