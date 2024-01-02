There are always exciting events happening every week in the city. Make sure you’re in the know of where’s hot, and what to do in Bangkok.

2024 has arrived, and knowing us Bangkokians, we have never shied away from a party even after the grandiose ones on NYE. So whether you’re looking for more drinks, or some great food to balance those electrolytes, we have you covered. International guest shifts, a seafood extravaganza, a street food market, and more are all planned for this week.

[Hero and featured image credit: Fuchsia]

What to do in Bangkok: 2-8 January 2024

Cheese at SO/

5 January, 6-10pm

The cheese buffet is back at SO/ Bangkok, where more than 30 different kinds of cheeses sourced from France and Italy are gathered in one place, as well as reds and whites you can enjoy with the extensive array of cheeses. This month’s highlight is the Comté, a distinct product with fruity and savoury notes all in one. Unlimited wines available for additional cost.

You can find more information at SO/ Bangkok.

Fuchsia Presents Ben Klock

5 January, 9pm-midnight

If anyone knows how to party, it’s the Germans. All the way from Berlin, it’s the globally-acclaimed Ben Klock, resident DJ of Berghain nightclub and a respected name in the techno game. He’ll be playing his world-class sets in Fuchsia for one night only for the party people of Bangkok. Coupled with the performers at Fuchsia, you’ll be in for a wild night.

You can find more information at Fuchsia.

Son Soko of Soko Bar guest shift at Aqua Bar

6 January, 7-11pm

Ranked No. 46 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023, Soko Bar is a laidback speakeasy in Seoul where east and west meets at a crossroad, and collectively ran over by a bus driven by great mixology. Son Soko will be bringing the hospitality, creativity, and the spirit of the Roaring Twenties into Aqua Bar for one night only. Be sure to book your table early.

You can find more information at Aqua Bar.

Seafood session at Prime All Day Dining

6 January, 6pm onwards

How far will you go for a taste of the ocean? Not too far now, as Prime is offering seafood buckets to share with friends, along with free-flow local beer that goes amazingly well with the sauce. There will also be smooth jazz playing from 6.30pm onwards, because nothing is perfect to chow down a seafood bucket than smooth jazz, it seems.

You can find more information at Skyview Hotel Bangkok.

Ren Yi of 12 Bar Blues Shanghai guest shift at Mahaniyom

6 January, 8-11pm

Shanghai rising star Ren Yi is coming to Bangkok as Mahaniyom’s first guest shift of 2024. 12 Bar Blues is a beloved music-themed bar located near the Shanghai Symphony Hall, and for one night only, you’ll get to see the jiggers and shakers working in harmony as Ren Yi offers her rum-based cocktails.

You can find more information at Mahaniyom.

Street food buffet at Shangri-La Bangkok

6 January, 5.30-9.30pm

The Raan Dung Ross Ded market is back at Shangri-La Bangkok. Indulge in the Michelin Guide-listed dining spots gathering in one riverside destination for one night only. It’s all you can eat, from Cantonese wonton noodle soup to the succulent fried oysters. There will also be live music, and a riverside view perfect to dine with.

You can find more information at Shangri-La Bangkok.

Sunday royal brunch at Cagette

7 January, 11.30am-2.30pm

Cagette is fully booked almost every Sunday for a reason: their brunch selections are cost-effective, and you can get to dine like royalty. Expect a gorgeous seafood display, live BBQ station, salads, pastas, and more, made with only premium ingredients. Needless to say, call and book those tables early.

You can find more information at Cagette Canteen & Deli.

Seven Yi of Room by Le Kief guest shift at Bar Sathorn

8 January, 7-11pm

Firmly placed on No. 54 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023, Room by Le Kief is famed for their use of molecular gastronomy in mixology, and they’ll be displaying their inventiveness at Bar Sathorn for one evening only. Let Seven Yi sweep you off your feet with unconventional techniques and Taiwanese hospitality you won’t forget anytime soon.

You can find more information at Bar Sathorn.