If your love language is food and drink, then you’re getting absolutely showered with so much love this week. Many heavy hitters of the bar industry are flying in for guest shifts, and since we have another public holiday coming up, there’s plenty of reason to celebrate. Needless to say, it’s a good week for your hearts, and a dive in the Marina Trench for your liver. Let’s bust out the calendar and worry about that later.

[Hero and featured image credit: Ojo Bangkok]

What to do in Bangkok: 2-8 May 2023

Jenna Ba Guest Shift at Ms.Jigger

Presenting the ambassador of the Global House of Tanqueray, Jenna Ba, for a one-night only takeover at Ms.Jigger of Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok. She’s known for elevating classics you know and love, as well as spreading knowledge as a teacher for the Wine & Spirit Education Trust. Visit her for some good gin-based drinks.

The bar takeover will be on 2 May. You can find more information at Ms.Jigger.

Maybe Sammy Bar Takeover at Stella Bangkok

One of Australia’s most renowned bars, Maybe Sammy, is coming to Bangkok for one night only. Pop by and welcome Sarah Proietti and Hunter Gregory as they get behind the bar and do what they do best: serving up signature drinks that are both inventive and well-balanced. Rumours say they’re almost booked up, so punch in those numbers now.

The guest shift will be on 3 May. You can find more information at Stella Bangkok.

Taco Tuesday at Ojo Bangkok

Those who know about the amazing tacos at Ojo, know. And now, they’re introducing a new deal with three tacos of your choice and a drink for THB 690++ only. Imagine some rich, tasty lamb barbacoa stuffed inside a taco shell along with green salsa, salsa borracha, coriander, and onion—our stomachs are prepped and ready.

The deal is available until 31 December. You can find more information at Ojo Bangkok.

Celebrate the Wonder of White Asparagus at Akira Back

It’s the arrival of white asparagus season. To celebrate the occasion, the culinary experts at Akira Back are presenting a series of new dishes that showcase the subtle sweetness of the product, while pairing it with the premium ingredients they’re known for. From pan-seared halibut to Japanese A5 Wagyu, it’s really a celebration of white asparagus.

The dishes will be available until 31 May. You can find more information at Akira Back.

Granny’s Brunch at Gigi

Leave those canes and walkers at home, for the Granny’s Brunch at Gigi has all that you’ll need. They’re presenting nostalgic flavours from your childhood, including giant sharing jars filled with homemade drinks. DJ Cello will also be behind the station, as well as offering his very addictive lasagnas. You can also check out their courtyard market on your way out for some souvenirs.

The brunch will be on 7-8 May. You can find more information at Gigi Dining Hall & Bar.

The Finale Party of Sunday Gay Night

Sometimes it doesn’t take much to be legendary—just some great men in sparkly dresses, an amazing host, and the lively vibes they provide for the guests. So, for the last time, please welcome to the stage the queens of Sunday Gay Night, and our legendary host, Mama Ken-zula. It’s their last rodeo after almost 10 years of providing entertainment, and they’re going out with a bang. Stay tuned for their future projects.

The party will be on 7 May. You can find more information at Maggie Choo’s.

‘All the way from Chicago’ Chef Noah Sandoval pop-up event at Signature Bangkok

Two Michelin-starred Oriole is famous for their New American tasting menu, and they’re flying in for a pop-up at Signature Bangkok. Chef Noah Sandoval will be showcasing his skills and culinary creativity at Signature Bangkok’s open kitchen. It’s an event perfect for food enthusiasts, and the impeccable service that VIE provides won’t hurt, either.

The pop-up will be on 10-12 May. You can find more information at Signature Bangkok.

Kumiko pop-up at Jack Bain’s Bar

Cocktails enthusiasts will be elated once they hear Kumiko will be in town. Having earned themselves the No.25 spot on World’s Best Bars 2022 list, Julia Momosé is coming in to see how our local ingredients would meld with their Japanese essence and firm grasp of classic cocktails.

The pop-up will be on 10-12 May. You can find more information at Jack Bain’s Bar.