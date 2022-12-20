Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas this week. Festive events are popping up all over town, and they just keep coming. Have you made plans already? Treat yourself to a drink, or several, and hop on down to the dance floor. Or perhaps a quiet night listening to live music might be more of what you like? Luckily, we have both of those, and more.
[Hero and featured image credit: Cholos]
What to do in Bangkok: 20-26 December
DECOMMUNE is celebrating 15 whole years of Elektro Guzz, a live techno band with unique musicality. I mean, when’s the last time you’ve heard techno beats played live? If you missed them playing at Wonderfruit, this would be a good time to make up for it.
For four days, Baan Dusit Thani will be filled with holiday cheer as you indulge yourself in a series of workshops and fun activities they’ve prepared. From pottery painting to making your own chocolate salami, the afternoon is sure to be fun for the whole family. Be sure to shop for artisanal products before you leave.
Look, we never quite found out what the emperor’s secret really is, but maybe Robbie Akbal can give us a hint. As a DJ, producer, and label owner, Robbie is no stranger to giving partygoers a night they won’t forget. Bonus points if you’re the type to appreciate slower, soothing grooves, because that’s what he specialises in.
The combo we never knew we needed—enjoy some delicious spicy Thai salads as you watch the stars from Drag Race Thailand strut their stuff and camp up the whole Banthat Thong area. Plus, everyone participant is entitled to a lucky draw at the end of the meal.
Join Mac Rattana, Monkey Business, and Sadia, for a night that will make you go absolute bananas. The dance floor is already cleared and polished for you and only you, to show them how it’s done. Arrive before 11pm and get a drink for free.
Sunday nights at Sarnies Sukhumvit are always filled with great musical talents. This time, it’s Jazziam who will be bringing her amazing live presence to uplift the vibes as you enjoy delicacies offered at the venue. Be sure to bring some friends and order one of their sourdough pizzas.
For Christmas, Cholos has teamed up with Titos, and Second Chance Bangkok for a very special night. Plus, they’re offering an interesting deal: bring a new toy to donate, and get a Tito’s Vodka spiked Horchata Slushee for free! Who knew donating for charity could taste this good?
If you wanted a change from the chill breeze and conventional celebrations of the festive season, pop by The Deck for some summertime goodness. DJ Patsan will be there since 4pm with a variety of ’90s and ’00s tunes to keep your groove alive. The happy hours from 3-7pm do not hurt, either.