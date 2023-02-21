Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.

Hellen Keller once said, “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all,” which in our understanding, basically means “try everything you’re handed to in Khaosan Road.” But if you’re looking for something less blackout-y, we have the perfect occasions lined up for you. From bar takeover to movie screenings, might as well get your calendars out now. Here’s what to do in Bangkok this week.

[Hero and featured image credit: Ms.Jigger/Facebook]

What to do in Bangkok: 21-27 February

Métenvers – My own private metaverse by Thierry Facon

Art has been expanding to the metaverse for quite a while. At the Alliance Française de Bangkok, visual artist and photographer Thierry Facon is showing how artists can reshape digital landscapes when it comes to their art—with galleries packed full of histories and individuality. Entry is free of charge.

The exhibition is up until 4 March. You can find more information at Alliance Française de Bangkok.

Industry Night with Takamichi and Toto

It’s industry night at The Emperor’s Secret with the aim of support the F&B community. For people of the nightlife industry, there will be special drinks deals to enjoy while you sit back, relax, and find out what everyone has been up to these days. The DJ will be behind the station from 9pm onwards.

The event will be on 21 Feb. You can find more information at The Emperor’s Secret.

Scarlett x #FindTheLockerRoom Guest Shift

If you’re seeking innovative cocktails with rooftop vibes, this is it. King Ping of #FindTheLockerRoom will be taking over the bar at Scarlett Bangkok for one night only. We were lucky enough to get a glimpse of the menu, and let’s just say that you’ll meet us there.

The takeover will be on 23 Feb. You can find more information at Scarlett Bangkok.

The Pontiac Tour in Bangkok

The Pontiac, No.33 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list is coming to Bangkok to dry-shake up a storm. They’re doing a series of popups throughout the city, and bringing along their alcohol craftsmanship, as well as rock n’ roll energy into three venues. They’ll be at The Deck Bangkok on the 24th from 7pm, Fatboy Izakaya on the 26th from 5pm, and Peppina on the 27th from 6pm.

You can book a seat at The Deck Bangkok here.

Sarnies Bar Takeover at Ms.Jigger

From Sarnies Bangkok, group beverage manager Pae Ketumarn will be showing off his expertise behind the bar at Ms.Jigger for one night only. He had extensive experience working for The SG Club in Tokyo and Sober Company in Shanghai, and it’s simply just good vibes and great drinks behind the velvet curtains ground floor of Kimpton Maa-Lai for the evening.

The guest shift will be on 24 February. You can find more information at Ms.Jigger.

“Me and the Magic Door” Movie Screening

Discover the world of Italian architecture in Bangkok with a docudrama feature film produced by the Italian Embassy. With a narrative structure, guests will get to enjoy learning about the cultural legacy of artists, architects, and designers, along with the relations of the two countries.

The movie screening will be on 25 February. You can find more information at Doc Club & Pub.

The Portrait

In honour of Sergei Prokofiev’s 70th anniversary of death, klang.kunst will be holding a series of concerts consisting of Prokofiev’s significant contributions to the world of music. His compositions were largely unnoticed during his time, but are still in use today as samples for video games and background music.

The concert will be on 25 February. You can find more information at Goethe Institute Bangkok.

Sunday Brunch at The Sukhothai Bangkok

They have your brunch favourites, and more. Fresh seafood, foie gras, egg dishes, farmhouse cheeses—you name it, The Sukhothai Bangkok has it. It’s a showcase of cuisines from all over the world, and they’re all just enough to make you drool. Remember to have your camera ready for the live cooking stations.

The brunch will be on 26 February. You can find more information at The Sukhothai Bangkok.