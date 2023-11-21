There are always exciting events happening every week in the city. Make sure you’re in the know of where’s hot, and what to do in Bangkok.

With both Thanksgiving going on and Loy Krathong around the corner, people are out celebrating their cultures and traditions around town. But if you’re not into any of those events, there’s still a lot to do. Guest shifts, chef pop-ups, even a dance party — payday is like what, next week? Here’s what to do in Bangkok for this week, then.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Yuzu Safari 2023]

What to do in Bangkok: 21-27 November 2023

Thomas and Nikos of L’Officine guest shift at Abar Rooftop

21 November, 7.30-11.30pm

Located in Le Grand Hotel Dieu Lyon, L’Officine offers classic flavours and hospitality for those who dare to venture to France. After all, the hotel itself is part of the UNESCO World Heritage List. Thomas and Nikos are bringing that sense of timelessness to Bangkok for one night only as you take a sip on their creations and enjoy the city’s skyline at Abar Rooftop.

You can find more information at Abar Rooftop.

Atsushi Suzuki of The Bellwood guest shift at Gir

22 November, 8pm onwards

Please give a warm welcome to Mr Bellwood himself, Atsushi Suzuki, founder of The Bellwood. Located in Tokyo, The Bellwood is ranked at No. 49 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars, and No. 53 on the World’s 50 Best Bars. You know the night’s going to be good when Japanese hospitality is in the house, and a glimpse of their famed “cocktail kaiseki” menu will certainly be worth the trip.

You can find more information at Gir.

Chef’s Table with Chef Robin Scroeder at Bisou Bangkok

22-25, 29-30 November, 1-2 December, 7pm onwards

As the former Executive Chef at Papillon Paris and having worked in the two Michelin-starred Le Clarence Paris, Chef Robin’s reputation and culinary approach is most distinguished. As he’ll be in town for a limited time, it’s the perfect opportunity for connoisseurs of fine dining to sit down at his Chef’s Table and chat about his famed techniques over a wonderful dinner. Book early, as there are 10 seats available at Bisou per day.

You can find more information at Bisou Bangkok.

Ample Soul live at Buddha & Pals

23 November, 8-11pm

When the band has soul, you’ll certainly feel it. The beloved Ample Soul is back and will be grooving live at Buddha & Pals for some tunes that you can’t help but tap your feet along to. Order some wine, maybe some food for the table, and feel the soul in the air for the night. Reservations strongly recommended.

You can find more information at Buddha & Pals.

“Fuckup Nights” stories and discussions at Public House

25 November, 6pm onwards

As the name implies, “Fuckup Nights” is all about people that have messed up, and how they used these experiences as learning opportunities to build up more resilience for their future ventures. Speakers include Wichit Saiklao from Chitbeer, Sabina Ahuja from Journey to Love, Piyarat Kaljareuk, Vice President of Kantana Group, and serial entrepreneur Neill Myers. The night is all about open conversations and learning from each other, and to not be ashamed of screwing up, even if RuPaul repeatedly warns you so.

You can find more information at Public House.

Cloudstreet Singapore pop-up at Restaurant Gaa

25 November, 5,30pm and 8.30pm

Chef Rishi Naleendra and his team from Cloudstreet Singapore will be bringing their world-class hospitality and innovative fine dining to Bangkok for one evening only. With two Michelin stars and the coveted No. 26 spot on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023, you’ll get to taste the gastronomy and beautiful techniques you won’t forget in a hurry, with beverage pairings available for those who want the full experience.

You can find more information at Restaurant Gaa.

Yuzu Safari 2023 is back at Park Hyatt Bangkok

25-27 November

Yuzu is back in season, and there’s a lot to celebrate, with special guest chefs from all around Bangkok coming to the Park Hyatt Bangkok. 25 November sees a grand omakase dinner with the rare Tosa Aka Ushi wagyu, prepared by Japanese chefs residing in the city. 26 November offers an inventive Sunday brunch with the city’s Spanish chefs utilising the freshness of yuzu. It all comes together on 27 November with an extravagant 30-hand dinner (!) at Embassy Room, with some of Bangkok’s most prominent chefs each using yuzu in their dish.

You can find more information at Park Hyatt Bangkok.

Dua Lipa dance party at Mischa Cheap

25 November, 8pm-2am

To celebrate the release of Houdini, Mischa Cheap is calling for the dance floor to be soaked in red. Red clothes, red hair, red nails — whatever you have, consider this call to come join the party. DJ Tita will be behind the station to make sure everyone’s on their toes; just don’t disappear like Houdini before the bill arrives.

You can find more information at Mischa Cheap.

To book: “4-HANDS: Flavors of Nostalgia” at The Water Library

28-29 November, lunch and dinner

Juan Amador, legend, icon, owner of the three Michelin-starred Restaurant Amador in Vienna, Austria is joining hands with The Water Library’s Chef de Cuisine Buln-Keerati to bring you six courses filled with fine gastronomy and culinary perfection. Let Chef Juan demonstrate how he became one of the most notable figures of the fine dining industry through just one meal.

You can find more information at The Water Library.