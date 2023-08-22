There are always exciting events happening every week in the city. Make sure you’re in the know of where’s hot, and what to do in Bangkok.

Galileo once said, “Wine is sunlight, held together by water.” We don’t know what that means either, but it does sound like a good time. A lot of good food and great drinks are in bound for the week, and many are calling for both at the same time. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing vibe to chill after work, or a dance dance revolution to show off your sick moves, we have exactly what to do in Bangkok this week.

[Hero and featured image credit: Rabbit Hole/Facebook]

What to do in Bangkok: 22-28 August 2023

Thanamon Suthon guest shift at Tony’s Bangkok

An Italian dinner wouldn’t be complete with a satisfying round of aperitivo, and who would be more equipped than the brand ambassador of Campari Group? Thanamon “Still” Suthon will be working behind the bar at Tony’s Bangkok for one night only, providing great drinks and warm hospitality. If there’s one thing we know about this man, it’s that he makes incredible Negronis.

The guest shift is on 22 August. You can find more information at Tony’s Bangkok.

The Bellwood, Founder’s Night, and Dr. Stravinsky guest shifts at Find The Locker Room

Hope you aren’t tired of drinking yet, as there’s no better time to find the locker room. Three guest shifts, eight members of the bar industry, a whole lot of fun. The 23rd sees Atsushi Suzuki and Ayaka Terai from The Bellwood, Tokyo. The 24th is Founder’s Night, where the minds behind Find The Locker Room come together to celebrate, whereby guests will get to try the drinks from Colin Chia, Hidetsugu Ueno, Nick Wu, Ronnaporn Kanivichaporn, and Chennarong Bhumichitr. The 28th marks the end of Find The Locker Room’s 6th year anniversary celebration as Cesar Montilla from Dr. Stravinsky, Barcelona, provides drinks behind the bar.

The guest shifts are on 23, 24, and 28 August. You can find more information at Find The Locker Room.

Penfolds pairing dinner at The Allium Bangkok

The hills of Adelaide are alive with the sound of clinking silverware and the smell of quality wine. Penfolds is collaborating with The Allium to bring you an exclusive wine pairing dinner, combining the exquisite Modern French creations by Chef Rémi Verrier with some of the most famous labels from Penfolds. That beautiful play of pork pithiviers with foie gras and wild mushrooms need a good red to pair with, after all.

The dinner is on 24 August. You can find more information at The Allium Bangkok.

“Rabbit in the Club” at Rabbit Hole

For one weekend, Rabbit Hole is keeping the chairs in the backroom to make way for a dance floor. Expect grandiose light installations, and impressive lineup of DJs behind the station, and the usual great drinks Rabbit Hole is known for. If you haven’t had one of the 26 drinks from their signature menu, now’s the perfect chance, Oh, and don’t forget order some shots for the table.

The party is on 25-26 August. You can find more information at Rabbit Hole.

Davide Garavaglia x Syrco Bakker: Four-hands dinner at Côte by Mauro Colagreco

It’s quite a rare chance to come by when you get to experience the flavours of the French Riviera and the Indonesian archipelago all in one cosy evening. Côte’s chef de Cuisine Davide Garavaglia will be joining hands with the acclaimed Dutch-Indonesian chef Syrco Bakker to provide you with a culinary journey most pleasing for your taste buds—two days only.

The dinner is on 25-26 August. You can find more information at Côte by Mauro Colagreco.

Sake pairing dinner at KiSara

Welcome yourself to the surprisingly vast world of sake through a bountiful pairing dinner at KiSara, Conrad Bangkok. The Japanese restaurant has crafted a special seven-course dinner to pair with seven sake selections, curated by a sake specialist. Even if you’re not a big fan of sake, when has a wagyu A4 tenderloin steak let you down?

The dinner is on 25 August. You can find more information at Conrad Bangkok.

Isaan Spicy BBQ kitchen takeover at No Bar Wine Bar

Ever paired ground roasted rice with a dry white, or perhaps Isaan grilled delicacies with a nice glass of red? Now’s your chance. It’s the collab we never expected, but we welcome it with open arms. The delectable wine selections of No Bar Wine Bar, along with the fun Isaan flavours usually served on the Jim Thompson rooftop that satisfy both of our cravings right now.

The kitchen takeover is on 25-26 August. You can find more information at No Bar Wine Bar.

La Tomatina Safari celebration at Embassy Room

Seven acclaimed chefs, seven courses, one dinner. La Tomatina is about the tomato, so each chef is tasked with a crafting course revolving around the tasty, red fruit. Chef Ferran from Embassy Room, Catalan Cuisine Chef Guillaume from Park Hyatt Bangkok, Chef Gerard from Elements, Chef Alessandro from Acqua, Chef Willy from El Willy, Chef Alonso from Ojo, and Chef Andrea from Four Seasons—all in the kitchen for one evening only. Wine pairing and drinks will be curated by Behind The Curtain’s Mark Perez.

The dinner is on 28 August. You can find more information at Embassy Room.