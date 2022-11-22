What to do in Bangkok: 22-28 November

Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.
The hills are very much alive with the sound of music. That’s right—the streets of Bangkok are filled with music. You’ll need good drinks to accompany the tunes, of course. That’s why we compiled some great ones to lay back and enjoy yourselves to. Coupled that with some dinners, maybe some art, and you have yourself a good week to look back on.
[Hero and featured image credit: Havana Tiki Pool Party]
9 events to attend in Bangkok: 22-28 November
- Let’s Celebrate 2023: Floating Happiness
- The One and Only; No Body Can Compare by Chubbynida
- The Last Sonatas
- New Orleans Jazz at Buddha & Pals
- Honey, Cheese & Wine Tasting
- Siwilai Sound Club : End of The Year Party!
- Borderless Dinner with Chef Chalermpon "Van" Rohitratana
- Screening of 'Sin Hijos (No Kids)'
- Jazzy Weekend
- Havana Tiki Pool Party
Central Embassy is collaborating with French artist Cyril Lancelin to bring all the festivities into its establishment. From the ground floor all the way to Level 6, pieces of inflatable art are put up for you to marvel at, and, of course, take some stories for Instagram. A few of our favourites include the giant, long snowman hanging from the ceiling, and the redefined Christmas tree out front.
It’s a new exhibition at CreativBKK, and they’re really celebrating every body. Pop in for a serotonin boost as they remind you that you, as yourself, are already enough. You deserve all the love in the world, and nothing can put you down. If that sounds like a good time, it’s definitely worth a visit.
The Goethe-Institut has planned yet another incredible live session. With Tasana Nagavajara on viola, and San Jittakarn on piano, they’ll be presenting some iconic pieces from Johannes Brahms. It’s THB 800 per ticket, and THB 200 for students. Be sure to book early.
Yuzu Jazz Band is coming in to play some New Orleans Jazz for the pals. Grab a glass of wine, some great pizza from their kitchen, and bop to the tunes playing front and centre. It’s free entry, but book a table early.
Honey? Cheese? Wine? All at once? Sign us the hell up right now. Here’s a three-hour class on those three ingredients. You’ll get to know them better, and know the best combinations to serve them. Plus, you’ll get to try nine cheeses and five wines both local and imported—what’s not to like?
Seems like Siwilai Sound Club is celebrating the end of the year early, and we’re all up for it. An all-star lineup of DJs is prepared for the event. Drinks are ready to be served. The floor is ready for you to show your moves on. It’s free entry, so let the good times roll.
Chef Van is coming in hot with an 8-course menu and his “borderless cuisine” concept that will be on your tongue for a long while. Expect rare delicacies from all over the country, fresh catch-of-the-days, local herbs from Northern provinces, and more.
Sin Hojos is an Argentinean comedy film centering around Gabriel, a divorced father with a 9-year-old. He falls in love with a woman named Vicky who can’t stand kids. If that piques your interest, check out the exclusive screening in Siam Paragon. Limited seats with high demands—be sure to register when you can.
A swing-gypsy duo is visiting Ron Ron Slow Bar for the weekend. Couple that with their signature drinks and homebaked pastries, and it must feel like heaven. Spend a cosy weekend with them at the sunny side of the street.
The epic Havana Tiki Pool Party is officially back! Havana Social is bringing its Cuban party vibes to the Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit this weekend for a Tiki party with an amazing DJ lineup. DJ Pepe and DJ Ploy will be on the decks, with Tiki dance shows to suit.