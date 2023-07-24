There are always exciting events happening every week in the city. Make sure you’re in the know of where’s hot, and what to do in Bangkok.

American singer-songwriter P!nk once told us to raise our glass, so we’re raising several this week. If you’re looking to for something lively, guest shifts and parties are inbound. If you’re looking for something a bit more calm and relaxing, a fine dining event with amazing wines might suit your beat. There’s even a poetry event in case you think your week might get too exciting.

[Hero and featured image credit: Medici Kitchen & Bar/Facebook]

What to do in Bangkok: 25-31 July 2023

“Terroir Without Borders” at Villa Frantzén

Meet Daniel Twardowski and Brad Hickey of Brash Higgins, two exceptional winemakers who will be coming to meet the guests of Villa Frantzén for one evening only. Let your experience sampling good gastronomy be elevated by some Pinot Noir, amphora-fermented reds, and the Spätburgunder unavailable elsewhere in the country. Prepare questions, as you will get the opportunity to meet the winemakers yourself.

The experience is on 25 July. You can find more information at Villa Frantzén.

Maxim Schulte guest shift at Vesper

The Herball’s Maxim Schulte is coming back to Vesper once again. He’s incredibly adept at using local plants and extracts to make gorgeous cocktails. After all, he’s a former bar manager at KOL Mezcaleria, and head bartender at American Bar, Savoy London. Expect nothing but the best hospitality that evening.

The guest shift is on 26 July. You can find more information at Vesper.

“The Poet Parlor” at The Standard Bangkok, Mahanakhon

Poetry is in the air, and you can all join in. Bangkok Lyrical Luncy is taking over The Parlor for one evening, introducing a showcase from local talents, as well as an open mic. All of that experience, available with free entry.

The poetry slam is on 27 July. You can find more information at The Standard Bangkok, Mahanakhon.

Live Jazz session at Medici Kitchen & Bar

Let your Thursday vibes be elevated as the band Flukflik & Friends take the main stage. It’s live, soulful jazz that undoubtedly goes well with the food and drinks selections at Medici. You’ll find yourself tapping your feet along with a Negroni in hand in just a moment.

The live session is on 27 July. You can find more information at Medici Kitchen & Bar.

Celebrate Peruvian Independence Day at Above Eleven

It’s a fiesta, and we’re doing it Peruvian style. Above Eleven is celebrating Peruvian Independence Day with free flow drinks, canapes, DJs, a live band, and nothing but good vibes. If you haven’t had enough drinks, there will be an after party at Havana Social, so feel free to party like it’s 1821 (that’s when they got independence).

The celebration is on 27 July. You can find more information at Above Eleven.

“The Art of Japanese Highball” at The Okura Prestige Bangkok

There’s never a bad time for a highball, and The Okura Prestige is presenting “The Art of Japanese Highball” for one night only at Up & Above Restaurant and Bar. Be sure to arrive early.

The event is at 27 July. You can find more information at The Okura Prestige Bangkok.

“Viva las Chicas” Ladies Night at Havana Social

Thursdays are ladies nights at Havana Social. Selected drinks are THB 200 each, and you know Havana Social doesn’t really skimp out on the booze. A live Latin band will also be coming in for the vibes, followed by a DJ. Treat yourself and live la vida loca.

The event is on 27 July. You can find more information at Havana Social.

Margarita Monday at Cholos Bkk

Mondays are tough, we get it. Lessen your troubles with a buy-one-get-one deal on Margaritas at Cholos Bkk. Bring a friend or two, bring a boss, fire a junior—the night is still young. Grab some of their amazing tacos while you’re at it.

The deal is available on 31 July. You can find more information at Cholos Bkk.