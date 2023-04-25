Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.

Drinks, food, vibes—you name it, we have it. Embark on a gastronomic journey. Have some mezcal with amazing Japanese food. Go home with a stranger. The possibilities are endless, and you deserve it. Get out that calendar app, sister, we’re going out.

What to do in Bangkok: 25 April – 1 May 2023

JUA x Mezcal Mash Up

Contemporary izakaya JUA teams up with Mezcal to create a midweek fiesta that will stay on your mind for weeks. Mezcal’s head chef and mixologist with the memorable mustache Martino Guerra is bringing the heat—mostly through his food—and the creative vibrancy in liquid form he’s known for. Chef Chet of JUA will also be throwing in some of his creations, so keep an eye out.

The collaboration will be on 26 April. You can find more information at JUA.

Mad Face Food Week 2023

Celebrate street food and its culture with the annual Mad Face Food Week. It’s a great opportunity to get out of your comfort zone and try some new delicacies, for there are a lot of food pop-ups and vendors participating. Arrive on an empty stomach, and leave with a smile. The venue is also pet-friendly, so bring your pets along.

The festival is on 28-30 April. You can find more information at Mad Face Food Week.

The Deck 1st Anniversary Party

The Deck is turning one year old this week, and they’re inviting us all to celebrate with them. They’re bringing in live DJs, a sneak peek of their new agave room, as well as the good food and drinks they’re known for. Remember to book in advance.

The party is on 28 April. You can find more information at The Deck Bangkok.

“A Journey to Beautiful Italy” Wine Dinner

Let yourself be transported to the hills of Italy with a gastronomic adventure by La Scala’s Chef de Cuisine Eugenio Cannoni and his team. Coupled with those traditional flavours are carefully-curated wines from all over Italy that will slip you into a food coma in no time.

The dinner is on 28 April. You can find more information at The Sukhothai Bangkok Hotel.

The Iron Fairies Bangkok Grand Opening

The Iron Fairies is is coming back and everyone’s about to rush in for some great drinks and their famous burgers. They’re offering entertainment till late, from live performances to top DJs. First come first serve, no bookings, so arrive early.

The grand opening will be on 28 April. You can find more information at The Iron Fairies.

All Things Paneer: Cooking Workshop

This incredible experience is coming pa-near you. This staple of Indian cuisine is as much great-tasting as it is versatile. Grill it, deep-fry it, drop it in a pot of curry—the world is your oyster when it comes to paneers. Now you get to know how to make it yourself from scratch with this home-style cooking workshop taking place in a beautiful garden.

The workshop will be on 28 April. You can find more information at Suananda Vegetarian Garden & Ayurveda.

COA Hong Kong Guest Shift at Bamboo Bar

No.1 of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022, COA Hong Kong will be taking over the station at the Bamboo Bar for one night only. Their bar manager Lok Cheung will be showcasing some agave-based creations that will show you just why they deserve that top spot. Combine that with the jazz sessions and the incomparable vibes of the Bamboo Bar, and you’re in for a treat and a half.

The bar takeover will be on 1 May. You can find more information at Bamboo Bar.

Cinco de Mayo at CHAR Rooftop Bar

Seems like someone is celebrating Cinco de Mayo a little early, and we’re not mad about it at all. CHAR is inviting us all to an evening of all things Mexican, so bring in all the tacos, the tequilas, and all that good stuff. There will also be DJs behind the station from 6pm onwards.

The party will be on 1-5 May. You can find more information at CHAR Rooftop Bar.