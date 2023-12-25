There are always exciting events happening every week in the city. Make sure you’re in the know of where’s hot, and what to do in Bangkok.

The last week of the year is here, and if you’re looking for something to fill in the quieter gap between Christmas and New Year, we know exactly where to be. An international guest shift, live music sessions, and even a quiz night — grab some company and mark your calendars accordingly. Don’t forget to leave some room to count down for 2024.

What to do in Bangkok: 26 December 2023 – 1 January 2024

Ladies night at Gigi Dining Hall and Iron Balls – The Parlour

26 December, 5pm onwards

After treating yourself to some Italian dishes at Gigi, hang around a bit for a few drinks for a chill time, or walk over to Iron Balls for some more lively vibes as you groove to the DJ’s beats behind the station. It’s the perfect opportunity to hang out with your sisters, be it literal or figurative.

Yokee Playboy live session at Siwilai Sound Club

27 December, 9pm onwards

For one night only, Yokee Playboy will be bringing his soulful vibes and tender voice to Siwilai Sound Club. Equipped with an acoustic guitar and grand piano, the night is sure to be intimate and perfect for a date. Snag tickets early for the best seats in the house, and let the beautiful harmonies in the air sweep you off your feet.

Shingo Gokan of SG Group guest shift at F*nkytown

28 December, 8-11pm

Industry legend and Founder CEO of SG Group Shingo Gokan will be behind the station of the newly opened bar F*nkytown for one night only. He’s the mind behind Shanghai’s Sober Company, Tokyo’s The SG Club, and many more. It’s not everyday you’ll be able to try out his cocktails and experience his hospitality, so pop by for a drink or two, or a whole flight.

Quiz night at The Deck Bangkok

28 December, 7.45-10pm

There’s no dress code, but you’ll need your thinking caps for this one. Gather your best (and preferably most knowledgeable) buds and come down to The Deck for a quiz night. The winner is entitled to up to THB 1,000 you can spend with the venue — no entry fee required. Teachers get 20% off the bill when presenting a teacher’s ID.

Anita Groove live session at Smalls

28 December, 9pm onwards

Feel the funk in your soul with Anita Groove at Smalls for one evening only. She’s inspired by Alicia Keys, Gladys Knight, and Erykah Badu, so she specialises in soul, funk, and R&B. Accompanying her will be Simon on drums and Matt on bass. If you feel like the ’80s and ’90s keeps your feet tapping, let Anita show you why groove is really in the heart.

‘Dex & Drums’ DJ and live percussion at Oskar Bistro Bangkok

29 December, 9pm onwards

As you savour the Mediterranean flavours that Oskar Bistro is known for, a live drummer and in-house DJ will be performing their hearts out, ensuring that you’re on your feet the whole evening. Book that table in advance, because it tends to fill up quick.

Chocolate buffet at The Sukhothai Bangkok

31 December, 2-5pm

The Sukhothai Bangkok is bringing in different types of chocolates from every corner of the world, all available within one room — all you can eat for three whole hours. Whether it’s hot or cold, sweet or savoury, drinks or desserts, there’s everything that will satisfy the cravings of the chocolate lovers of the city.

The St. Regis Bangkok presents an epic British dinner buffet

1 January – 29 February, 6-10pm

The St. Regis Bangkok’s new dinner buffet offers premium twists on British cuisine, such as the fish and chips served with tartare and caviar sauce, as well as the beef Wellington with red wine porcini sauce. The seafood station is also being upgraded with Oyster Rockefellers, black truffle lobster Thermidor, and more.

