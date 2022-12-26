facebook
What to do in Bangkok: 27 December – 2 January
27 Dec 2022 04:30 AM

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.

It’s the last week of 2022, and events just do not seem to stop coming. Find somewhere nice to sit and pre-game, or maybe a fun venue for a pre-pre game. Whatever you need, we’e got something for you. From energetic themed nights to a chill, relaxed tasting, book your whole group and mark your calendar now.

[Hero and featured image credit: Spectrum Lounge & Bar/Facebook]

Image credit: King Power Mahanakhon

Magic Destinations, Celebrate Anywhere

Looking for a full-on fantasy adventure? King Power Mahanakhon has all that you’re looking for. They have portals to the other worlds that are perfect photo opps for your next Instagram posts, AR spots for the whole immersive experience, and a magical elevator that makes you wow every time. There’s even a zone called “The Anywhere Door,” so eat your heart out, Doraemon.

The experience is available from 1 December – 31 January. You can find more information at King Power Mahanakhon.

Image credit: Spectrum Lounge & Bar/Facebook

Private Tasting ‘All The Bubbles’ Rooftop Edition

It’s a private tasting of many collaborations. Sip calm, relaxing selections of bubbles provided by Cattier, Jacob’s Creek, and Follador. As you’re enjoying the drinks, a special lineup of succulent delicacies is prepared only for you. The gorgeous view from level 31 and live music performances won’t hurt a bit, either.

The tasting will take place on 28 December. You can find more information at Spectrum Lounge & Bar.

Image credit: Tropical Galaxy/Facebook

Tropical Galaxy Present : S E L F A W A R I N G

Tropical Galaxy is your perfect pre-New Year’s Eve party, as they’re bringing an impressive lineup of DJs all the way from Malaysia. They have extensive experience touring all over, and now they’re in Khaosan for one night only. Get ready for a night of trance and techno—the THB 300 entry fee already includes a bottle of beer.

The party will be on 26 December. You can find more information at Tropical Galaxy.

Image credit: Abandoned Mansion

New Year’s Eve Gangster Night

If you haven’t been to the unique ambience of the Prohibition era that Abandoned Mansion is known for, now would be the perfect time. They’re holding a Gangster Night full of classic jazz performances, and an invitation to a countdown party at their rooftop pool. It’s a two-in-one deal with a lot of drinks, so might as well pick your costume now.

The themed night will be on 31 December. You can find more information at Abandoned Mansion.

Image credit: The Emperor’s Secret/Facebook

Mandarin Disco

Speaking of themed nights, The Emperor’s Secret’s Mandarin Disco is back, and bigger than ever. Rai-Soul, Dalah, Nukier, and Andy Bennet will be providing banging tunes that will make your New Year’s Eve the one to remember. Want some intimacy? You can also book a whole exclusive VIP room for you and your friends.

The disco will be open on 31 December. You can find more information at The Emperor’s Secret.

Image credit: Mexicano Restaurante Autentico

Wanted! Dead or Alive

A lot is happening at Mexicano for New Year’s Eve. Their Mexican party includes a delicious buffet, a lot of games and activities, including a costume contest, and a bull riding challenge. But the best highlight is, of course, free-flow margaritas and sangria till midnight. Pair that with lively tunes by a live Latin band and a DJ, and it’s a party you shouldn’t miss. Be sure to book a table beforehand.

The fiesta is on 31 December. You can find more information at Mexicano Restaurante Autentico.

Image credit: Sarnies Sukhumvit/Facebook

NYE at Sarnies Sukhumvit

Our favourite Japanese-fusion spot with only the best vibes is bringing Ample Soul for a countdown session. They’re well-known for their Motown sounds—their R&B and soul groove will get your feet tapping the entire night. Grab one of their famous sourdough, and enjoy their intimate ambience till after midnight.

The session will take place on 31 December. You can find more information at Sarnies Sukhumvit.

Image credit: The Deck Bangkok

Stoli Sunset Sundowners

After the big countdown, The Deck has a full day planned. Get breakfast or brunch to soak up the alcohol from last night? Sure. Lunch at their tropical garden? Of course. Dinner with more drinks? Yessir. They’re also launching a new free-flow deal including beer, cocktails, and bubbles—all for three hours. THB 99++ on top for Stoli Vodka Mixers all day.

The special is on 1 Jan. You can find more information at The Deck Bangkok.

