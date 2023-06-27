Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening in the upcoming week in Bangkok. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.

Rough day? Tired from work? There’s nothing a good drink can’t fix. Luckily, there’s a lot in store for you this week. Treat yourself as if payday’s already here. You deserve it, girlfriend. From bar takeovers to a calming dinner filled with black truffle, here’s what to do in Bangkok this 27 June – 3 July. See the places to go and things to do. Just mark your calendars accordingly.

What to do in Bangkok: 27 June – 3 July 2023

Bee’s Knees guest shift at Vesper

One of Kyoto’s best is in the house, as Toru Ariyoshi and Keisuke Yamamoto of Bee’s Knees will be at Vesper for one night only. Considering their No. 47 spot on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list, it’s surely going to be a night you won’t forget.

The bar takeover will be on 27 June. You can find more information at Vesper.

Charmaine Thio guest shift at Zuma Bangkok

Hendrick’s Gin brand ambassador Charmaine Thio will be at Zuma Bangkok for just one night. Don’t be afraid to try out her special creations made just for the occasion. If you arrive on an empty stomach, the food at Zuma is just perfect for pairing with the cocktails.

The bar takeover will be on 27 June. You can find more information at Zuma Bangkok.

Taco Truck Takeover at Topgolf Megacity

Come see Gaby Espinosa Real and Megan Leon in action as they bring in their taco trucks and serve five delicious tacos that will fill your stomachs and warm your hearts. If your heart feels too warm from all the heat, cool it back down with the refreshing tequila drinks that will also be available on the night.

The taco takeover is on 28 June. You can find more information at Topgolf Megacity.

Burnt Ends bar takeover at Ms.Jigger

All the way from Singapore, Louis Tan, bar manager of Burnt Ends Bar, will be at Ms.Jigger for one night only. He’s bringing the bar’s acclaimed culinary-based cocktails, with good vibes all around. If you’re hungry, Ms.Jigger just debuted the “MozzaPizza,” made entirely out of mozzarella di bufala.

The guest shift is on 28 June. You can find more information at Ms.Jigger.

Larder’s One Year Anniversary Collab

Larder is turning one year old, and they’re celebrating it big. 12 renowned chefs from all over Thailand are crafting their unique sandwiches with their own flair, their own forte, and their own experiences. To the stage: Chef David from IGNIV, Chef Paolo from Appia, Chef Arnie from Fatboy Izakaya, Chef Gerard from Elements, Chef Tam from Baan Tepa, Chef Russell from MIA, Chef Alvaro from Vaso, Chef Sanchit from JHOL, Chefs Charlie and Thomas from Mod Kaew Wine Bar, Chef Steve from LAAD, Chef Adrian from Larder, and Chef Gabriela.

The celebration is from 1-16 July. You can find more information at Larder.

Chulapat Charoenloet bar takeover at The Japanese Highball Bar 1923 Krung Thep Saladaeng

Beam Suntory Thailand has found their new brand ambassador. Chulapat Charoenloet will be making his debut at The Japanese Highball Bar 1923 Krung Thep Saladaeng. Get ready for good whisky-based drinks specially crafted for the evening, as well as great hospitality you won’t forget in a hurry.

The guest shift is on 29 June. You can find more information at The Japanese Highball Bar 1923 Krung Thep Saladaeng.

Aqua x Find The Locker Room

For one night only, Ong Thanachot of #FindTheLockerRoom will be bringing his special whisky-based cocktails crafted for the occasion. Expect great flavour profiles, warm hospitality, and, of course, good vibes only at Aqua Bar. Go on girl, book that table.

The guest shift is on 29 June. You can find more information at Anantara Siam Bangkok.

Drag Me To SO/

Please welcome to the stage: Zymone, Gigi Ferocious, Zepee, Meanie Minaj, and Gisele. They’re coming in to split, drop, and backflip their way into SO/ Bangkok. Pride month may be over, but fierce is forever. There will be DJs, lights, music—the production value is giving. The ticket already includes one drink, so go wild.

The event is on 1 July. You can find more information at SO/ Bangkok.

Truffle Party Collaboration at IGNIV

It’s a special dinner between three Bangkok restaurants with inventive chefs: IGNIV Bangkok, Elements, Inspired by Ciel Bleu, and Villa Frantzén. This special dinner will feature the Australian black truffle—expect European flair with unique regional touches. 15 dishes of inspired gastronomy, and it’s one evening only at IGNIV Bangkok.

The collab will happen on 3 July. You can find more information at IGNIV Bangkok.

Jul & Co. at Smalls

Multi-instrumentalist singer, songwriter, and composer Jul will be in the house for one night at Smalls. His repertoire is made up of soul, house, afrobeat, and a dash of Latin that will make your night unforgettable. After all, science shows that live music goes great with a few cocktails in hand.

The event is on 2 July. You can find more information at Smalls.

Grey Goose introduces Grey Goose Aurora: A Limited-Edition Vodka

