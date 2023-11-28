There are always exciting events happening every week in the city. Make sure you’re in the know of where’s hot, and what to do in Bangkok.

Payday’s here, and our forefathers didn’t fight in whichever country just to have you lying around the house all day. We have culinary adventures to embark on, new drinks to try, and dates to disappoint. So, get out those calendar apps, book yourselves for the week, and plan accordingly — here’s what to do in Bangkok for this week.

[Hero image credit: Capella Bangkok; featured image credit: Rabbit Hole]

What to do in Bangkok: 28 November – 4 December 2023

“4-HANDS: Flavors of Nostalgia” at The Water Library

28-29 November, lunch and dinner

Juan Amador, legend, icon, owner of the three Michelin-starred Restaurant Amador in Vienna, Austria is joining hands with The Water Library’s Chef de Cuisine Buln-Keerati to bring you six courses filled with fine gastronomy and culinary perfection. Let Chef Juan demonstrate how he became one of the most notable figures of the fine dining industry through just one meal.

You can find more information at The Water Library.

Kenji’s Lab 11th anniversary celebration

28-30 November, 5-11pm

Happy Birthday, Kenji’s Lab. As part of their 11th anniversary celebration, they’re doing a lot of special deals on alcohol, and lucky draws that include a lot of free stuff for the table. Book your tables and go have a cheers for them, all while enjoying the homey, top-notch Japanese cuisine they’re known for.

You can find more information at Kenji’s Lab.

Kanpai omakase collabs with Yardy BKK

28 November – 2 December, 4pm, 6pm, 8pm

Bites and drinks — a good evening needs both bites and drinks, provided you don’t want to wake up by the toilet by two Sazaracs. Yardy BKK is bringing the full omakase experience to their bar, equipped with special cocktail pairings from their mixology team. 12 premium courses, three special cocktails, and even two surprise shots; you’re in for a good evening.

You can find more information at Yardy BKK.

Chef Mauro Colagreco from Mirazur and Julien Royer from Odette four-hands dinner at Côte by Mauro Colagreco

30 November – 1 December, 6-10pm

It’s a very exclusive dining experience when two culinary masters both helming three Michelin-starred establishments will be in one kitchen. For a limited time, lay back and watch the hours go by as you enjoy nine courses of creative gastronomy, experiences, and all the fine ingredients cooked and seasoned to perfection. As always, Capella Bangkok’s Head Sommelier Sabino Iacobone will be making sure your time at the dining table is as pleasant as it can be.

You can find more information at Côte by Mauro Colagreco.

Mrs. Maria Matera ‘Mamma Ria’ Carbotti guest chef at Volti Tuscan Grill & Bar

30 November – 2 December

Move. The one, the only, the icon, the legend, Mamma Ria is in the house. She will be standing by at Volti Tuscan Grill & Bar for three days only, ready to serve you her signature homey flavours of Southern Italy. Be sure to get the tagliolini with mixed seafood, all handmade, of course. Mamma Ria’s husband, Michelangelo Carbotti will also be coming in as sommelier.

You can find more information at Volti Tuscan Grill & Bar.

Sandy and Amit of Lair guest shift at Rabbit Hole

1 December, 8pm onwards

New Delhi bar Lair is all about immersive mixology, and we’re about to find out what that means. Please welcome Sandy and Amit as they takeover one of the original hidden bars of Bangkok for one night only. Save the date, and book those tables.

You can find more information at Rabbit Hole.

White Party at Siam Yacht Club, in collaboration with Revolucion Bangkok

5pm onwards

Siam Yacht Club is already worth visiting for their gorgeous views of the riverside you can enjoy along with the seafood platter and groovy DJ sets. Now, you can watch the flair and fire shows provided by Revolucion Bangkok as you enjoy the happy hour deals. After party is at Revolucion — the ultimate after-party destination.

You can find more information at Siam Yacht Club.

‘OnlyFrance’ wine session at Madi Wine Bar

3 December, 6pm onwards, tastings at 2pm and 4pm

In collaboration with Haha Wine Bar, embark on a trip to explore the five regions of France at Madi Wine Bar through ten different wines. Join them in the afternoon for a more educational session as you taste each one and listen to what makes these wines so special, and it’s not just because the names are hard to pronounce. From 6pm onwards, you can have them by the glass or bottle, accompanied by Chinese bites from Dong Xi.

You can find more information at Madi Wine Bar.

IGNIV Bangkok collaboration dinner with Å by TUNG

3-4 December, 5.30pm onwards

Executive Chef Hoang Tung of Å by TUNG will be in town for two nights only, with a special menu in collaboration with IGNIV to bring you a sense of wonder encapsulated in one amazing dinner. Chef Tung is leading one of the most established fine dining spots in Vietnam, and became the youngest Vietnamese chef to be ranked in the Top 100 of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list. If you need yet another reason to head back to IGNIV, here it is.

You can find more information at IGNIV Bangkok.