There are always exciting events happening every week in the city. Make sure you’re in the know of where’s hot, and what to do in Bangkok.

“Diets are like boyfriends – it never works to go back to them,” says kitchen legend Nigella Lawson. That’s why we’re making plans to be out and about in town. A special tasting menu, a wine tasting, a guest shift—all of those and more, so mark your calendars accordingly, and we’ll see you there.

[Hero and featured image credit: The Okura Prestige Bangkok]

What to do in Bangkok: 29 August – 4 September 2023

Itameshi Night with Paolo Vitaletti and Dustin Joseph at JUA

There’s actually a word in Japanese describing the crossroads where Japanese and Italian cuisine come together (think Ebiko pasta), and that word is “itameshi.” Guest chefs Paolo Vitaletti and Dustin Joseph will be joining hands with JUA’s resident Chef Chet Adkins to showcase the best of both worlds in one sitting.

The special dinner will be on 29 August. You can find more information at JUA.

Fahbeer guest shift at The Japanese Highball Bar 1923 Saladaeng

It’s the red-haired fairy of the bar industry, Fahbeer from Lost in Thaislation, making her way to Saladaeng’s The Japanaese Highball Bar 1923. You know you can expect some of the most creative drinks and immaculate hospitality—book a table in advance, and go say hi.

The guest shift is on 30 August. You can find more information at The Japanese Highball Bar 1923 Saladaeng.

Wine & Dine Volume 4 at The Sukhothai Bangkok

Begin your evening with a wine tasting at Zuk Bar—four different wines from various regions across the Italian peninsula. Then, savour the dining experience at La Scala, where a four-course tasting menu will be served, along with a complimentary bottle of your favourite selection.

The dinner will be on 31 August. You can find more information at The Sukhothai Bangkok.

Mad Moon (Pajamas Edition) at Octave Rooftop

The full moon is back, and for those who enjoy a good rooftop party, it means that Mad Moon is returning in its full glory. The panoramic view of the capital city is elevated with an impressive lineup of DJs, playing from techno to deep house. After all, when have the sounds from Mad Stash ever disappointed us?

The party is on 31 August. You can find more information at Octave Rooftop Lounge & Bar.

New “Harvest of the Sea” menu at The Crystal Grill House

King crab leg, Spanish octopus, tiger prawns—all of those and more, cooked to perfection and served with delicious sauces to go with. The new “Harvest of the Sea” menu offers you a chance to savour the flavours of the sea enhanced by a smoky sensation as they are prepared on a charcoal wood-fired grill. Those who order will also be entitled to a 20% discount on white wines.

The new menu is available from 1 September – 31 October. You can find more information at The Crystal Grill House.

Godfather Night at Kim Jeong Grill Sukhumvit 61

We know revenge is a dish best served cold, but who knew that it would also pair well with whiskies and cigars? Kim Jeong Grill at Sukhumvit 61 is making you an offer you can’t refuse: great food, a themed party, and drinks provided by Monkey Shoulder. The entry fee already includes one drink.

The themed night is on 1 September. You can find more information at Kim Jeong Grill.

“The Night of Sui Gin” Jun Chulapat guest shift at Up & Above

Jun Chulapat, brand ambassador of Beam Suntory Thailand, will be making his way to the beautiful Okura Prestige for one night only. Get ready to taste some beautiful gin-based cocktails as you enjoy your time with some company and vibe to the beats provided by DJ Takamashi behind the station.

The guest shift is on 1 September. You can find more information at The Okura Prestige Bangkok.

Horoyoi takeover at Klam Isankaya X Music Bar

Horoyoi is a very popular low ABV drink in Japan, now available in local stores. The name might not be very familiar, but the packaging had surely passed by you at least a few times. They’re doing a takeover at Rama II’s Klam Isankaya for one night only, bringing photo booths, live music sessions from top talents around the country, and of course, their delicious drinks.

The takeover is on 1 September. You can find more information at Klam Isankaya.

SO/ Bangkok’s monthly cheese buffet

The cheese buffet is back at SO/ Bangkok, where more than 30 different kinds of cheeses sourced from France and Italy are gathered in one place, as well as reds and whites you can enjoy with the extensive array of cheeses. This month’s highlight is the Epoisses, produced in the town of the same name located in Burgundy—a quite pungent, soft cheese made from cow’s milk.

The cheese buffet is on 1 September. You can find more information at SO/ Bangkok.

Raan Dung Ross Ded street food market at Shangri-La Bangkok

The annual Raan Dung Ross Ded market is back at Shangri-La Bangkok. Indulge in the Michelin Guide-listed dining spots gathering in one riverside destination for one night only. They also have an all-you-can-eat deal plus free-flow soft drinks. There will also be live music.

The market is on 2 September. You can find more information at Shangri-La Bangkok.

Good Chit Beer Fest at Public House

Hailing from Koh Kret, Chitbeer is coming in hot with their own beer fest, providing 12 different craft beers and an extra special batch just for the day. There will also be raffle prizes, great free-flow deals and even hotel packages, along with live music provided by Lips Manly.

The festival is on 2 September. You can find more information at Public House.

Green Day at Haoma in collaboration with Travel+Leisure

The Michelin-starred Haoma has always been famed for its sustainability, so they’re celebrating a day of being green as they join hands with Travel+Leisure Thailand. There will be a specially-priced tasting menu, a bio-based workshop with complimentary champagne, and a masterclass from Chef DK himself. If you’re feeling like you need a drink (so, the usual), Naked Malt Whisky will also be doing an open bar for the evening.

The dinner is on 3 September. You can find more information and make your booking at Travel+Leisure Thailand.