There are always exciting events happening every week in the city. Make sure you’re in the know of where’s hot, and what to do in Bangkok.

Sometimes life gets a bit hard. Sometimes you need somewhere to unwind. Sometimes you need three Jäger bombs and flaming Sambucas as chasers, all while shouting to the table that you have work in the morning. We understand. We don’t respect that, but we understand. Here are the best places in town to spend that payday money.

[Hero and featured image credit: Crimson Room/Facebook]

What to do in Bangkok: 3-9 October 2023

Crimson Room collabs with Nespresso

Until 31 October.

The red velvet-coloured hills are alive with the sounds of jazz, the sweet taste of good cocktails, and most recently, the scent of cold brews. Crimson Room joins hands with Nespresso to bring you an impressive array of coffee cocktails that will re-energise anyone back from a hard day at work. Start the session with a “Guatemala Old-Fashioned” made from Ron Zacapa 23, Nespresso Guatemala syrup, coffee bitters, and some chocolate.

You can find more information at Crimson Room.

Boston lobster season arrives at Pagoda Chinese Restaurant

Until 30 November.

The sweet, juicy Boston lobster meat prepared with Cantonese cooking techniques is something we never knew we needed in our lives until now. Pagoda is coming in hot, literally and figuratively, with a plethora of new menus featuring the sumptuous Boston lobster that you can enjoy with your loved ones. From being cooked in a clay pot with black truffles, to having it steamed Hong Kong style, have it your way.

You can find more information at Pagoda Chinese Restaurant.

Philip Augustin guest shift at Iron Balls – The Parlour

3 October, 9pm-midnight

Italasia’s very own Philip Augustin will be standing very tall behind the stations at Iron Balls – The Parlour for one evening only. As it’s on the same day as their Ladies Night, ladies are also entitled to a buy-one-get-one deal on Philip’s special menu. DJ Joe Gradante will be behind the booth to make sure you’re entertained all night long.

You can find more information at Iron Balls – The Parlour.

Andrea Paleari guest shift at 008 Bar

5 October, 8-11pm

It’s the host with the most—brand ambassador of Bacardi Thailand, Andrea Paleari, will be working his magic behind the bar at 008 for one night only. You know you’re going to have a great night when Italian hospitality is in the building.

You can find more information at 008 Bar.

Jake Erder of Honky Tonks Tavern guest shift at Lennon’s

5 October, 8pm-midnight

Honky-Tonks are mostly found down South of US, providing drinks and country music for their patrons. The Honky Tonks Tavern brings that taste of hospitality into Hong Kong, and straight onto No. 98 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 list. Please welcome to Lennon’s, Bar Manager of Honky Tonks Tavern, Jake Erder, who will be creating concoctions special for the day, as well as providing the hospitality you won’t forget anytime soon.

You can find more information at Lennon’s.

RDRD Gourmet street food buffet at Shangri-La Bangkok

7 October, 5.30-9.30pm

Shangri-La Bangkok’s “Raan Dung Ross Ded” claims to be the first and only riverfront outdoor market, boasting an all-you-can-eat buffet deal on various street food stalls listed in the Michelin Guide. Kuay Jub Mr Jo, Elvis Suki, Jok Prince, and more—all gathered for you to browse as you dine under the stars and serenaded by live music.

You can find more information at Shangri-La Bangkok.

55 Wine Bar pop-up at Lab Krung Social Club

8 October, 5.55pm onwards.

55 Wine Bar is launching their first event, and they’re inviting you to experience the beauty of natural wines as they’re paired with the complex tastes of northeastern Thai cuisine. It’s a very casual environment, so think of how you would order a bottle of beer to go with the food, they’re making ordering natural wine as easy as that. The wine list includes Domaine Tissot, Herve Souhaut and 2Naturkinder.

You can find more information at 55 Wine Bar.

Patrick Pistolesi of Drink Kong guest shift at The Bar at The House on Sathorn

8 October, 7-11pm

No.19 in the World’s 50 Best Bars 2021, No.16 in World’s 50 Best Bars 2022, and No.28 in Drinks International’s 100 Most Influential Figures in the Bar Industry, Patrick Pistolesi is in town to shut it all down. The Blade-Runner-meets-Lupin-III bar Drink Kong in Italy boasts raving reviews, great hospitality, and drinks to die for. They’ll be at The Bar for one night only.

You can find more information at The Bar at The House on Sathorn.