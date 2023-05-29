Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening in the upcoming week in Bangkok. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.

It’s going to be a fun week in Bangkok, as a lot of influential figures are flying in to do what they do best. From bar takeovers to a world-class gastronomic journey, we know the best places to spend that payday money. Call up your friends and mark your calendars accordingly. Here are the best things to do in Bangkok this 30 May – 5 June 2023.

[Hero and featured image credit: ironballs.theparlour/Instagram]

What to do in Bangkok: 30 May – 5 June 2023

New Executive Dim Sum Lunch at Nan Bei

Take your business lunch up a notch with the new all-you-can-eat dim sum deal at Nan Bei. It’s not just any dim sum either, as Executive Chinese Chef Matthew is pulling out all the stops, from lobster and shiitake mushroom siu mais and blue crab and black truffle xiao long baos to rice noodle crispy rolls. A treat for all your senses.

The deal is available until 31 July. You can find more information at Nan Bei.

Jigger & Pony guest shift at Vesper

Rush to Vesper after work for amazing cocktails and refreshing hospitality as the folks of Jigger & Pony Singapore are coming to take over the bar. Placed no. 2 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022, as well as no. 12 on World’s 50 Best Bars 2022, you know they’re not playing around when it comes to creating a good drink.

The guest shift will be on 30 May. You can find more information at Vesper.

Aki Ekuchi guest shift at The Japanese Highball Bar 1923 Krung Thep Saladaeng

If you haven’t had enough of Singaporean hospitality, Aki Ekechi will be taking over the bar with special cocktails crafted only for the occasion for one night only. The bar already had their grand opening just a short while ago, and now they’re bringing in the big guns. Reservations highly recommended.

The guest shift will be on 31 May. You can find more information at The Japanese Highball Bar 1923 Krung Thep Saladaeng.

008 bar takeover at Iron Balls – The Parlour

If you enjoy a good whisky-based drink, pop by Iron Balls this Wednesday for a guest shift from Oak Supaktorn, bar manager of 008 Bar. He’ll be showcasing four inventive cocktails that will be available for one night only.

The takeover will be on 31 May. You can find more information at Iron Balls – The Parlour.

Michelin Star Dining with Chef Daniele Sperindio

Michelin Star chef Daniele Sperindio, chef-patron of Art di Daniele Sperindio in Singapore is taking you on a gastronomic journey all over the Italian peninsula. The tasting menu aims for each plate to leave food for thought—conversational cuisine, as the chef calls it. One of the highlights includes the Sardinian seabass served with Mozambique scampi, baby artichoke, and beluga caviar.

The dinner will be on 1-2 June. You can find more information at The District Grill Room & Bar.

Bitter Day & Night at Bitterman

This upcoming event at Bitterman is so, so sweet, as they’re collaborating with Shareday to shine a spotlight on young local musicians of Bangkok. Join during the day for a musical workshop with free coffee and mocktails, and join at night for three live bands’ live performances that will surely sweep you off your feet.

The event will be on 4 June. You can find more information at Bitterman.

Thai Cheese “Aligot Nights” at VIVIN Grocery Cafe & Grocery – Asok

Experience the famed French aligot made with local Thai cheese at this new monthly deal at VIVIN. Get unlimited aligot, unlimited artisanal bread, one gourmet main course, and a complimentary glass of wine—all for THB 890 only on every first Friday of the month.

You can find more information at VIVIN Grocery Cafe & Grocery – Asok.

W Pride 2023 – Take a Stance

Pride is on the horizon and we’re about to finally get our powers back for one month. Let’s celebrate by joining the community at the W as they invite influential LGBTQ+ figures for panel discussions, as well as drag performances, fashion shows, mixology classes, and, of course, live DJ sets.

The party will be on 2 June. You can find more information at W Bangkok.