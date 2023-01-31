Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.

We’re welcoming February with open arms. And by welcoming, we mean drinks, dance, and maybe some tacos on the side. If that sounds exactly like your thing, we have a lot of those just waiting for you. Pick out your favourite pair of shoes and mark your calendars accordingly. Your friends will be happy you’re bringing them out to these events.

[Hero and featured image credit: Disco Diaries/Facebook]

What to do in Bangkok: 31 January – 6 February

the COCOON – the Iconic Outdoor Bar Popup

What happens when you put the minds behind three wonderful izakayas into one location? You get the COCOON. The chefs behind JUA, Kenji’s Lab, and Kyouki By Bambul, came together for a special limited-time izakaya set in Gaysorn Village. Highlights include Durian Butter Prawn, meatball skewers, and grilled chicken wings.

The bar will be up from today till 25 February. You can find more information at Gaysorn Village.

Industry Catch-up at Vertigo TOO

Vertigo is calling the folks of the hospitality industry to unwind and catch up afterwork. Those working in hospitality are entitled to a special deal: only THB 180++ on selected drinks, and 20% off on all snacks and regular drinks. Night full of good banter guaranteed, for old friends and new ones you might make along the way.

The event will be on 31 January. You can find more information at Vertigo TOO.

Radio Slave (Rekids) at Sing Sing

The man behind Rekids imprint and Berghain, Radio Slave is coming over to Sing Sing for one night only. Expect nothing but groovy techno beats and crowded dance floor. The THB 300 entry fee already includes one drink, but we’re sure you won’t stop at one.

The part will be on 1 February. You can find more information at Sing Sing Theater.

The 70 Still Teaw Runway

This runway is an exhibition by Nin Narint, a fashion photographer who looks at her mum and doesn’t let age define how she dresses. It’s perfect for those who like customised linen works, and style in general. After all, fashion fades, but style is forever.

The opening ceremony will be on 3 February. You can find more information at Profane Craft Space.

Mexican Night at Baan Dusit Thani

Celebrate the end of the week in style—with tacos and tequilas. They’re bringing in a live DJ, special drinks for the occasion, and a lot of great deals on food. Arrive on an empty stomach, and leave very satisfied. Plus, their poolside venue screams good vibes only.

The themed night will be on 3 February. You can find more information at Baan Dusit Thani.

Whitley Neill Recipe Cocktails by Watcharapong Suriyaphan

Watcharapong Suriyaphan, former brand manager of Whitley Neill Gin is getting in touch with his old ways by doing a bar takeover. For one night only, he’ll be at The Speakeasy Rooftop Bar with cocktails centering around the gin, and we heard they’re not weak drinks. Now that sounds like a good time.

The takeover will be on 3 February. You can find more information at The Speakeasy Rooftop Bar.

The Standard presents Disco Diaries

Disco Diaries is returning to The Standard’s rooftop bar, and urging those visiting to put on their best glam and dance like there’s no tomorrow. The floor is yours, and you’re showing everyone why you’re the one to look out for. One of our favourite DJs on Earth, Ashima will be playing lively beats behind the booth. Tell her we said hi.

The party will be on 4 February. You can find more information at Disco Diaries.

Valentine’s Singles Night

If you haven’t found your Valentine’s date yet, now’s your chance. Another Round is inviting all the singles in the area for some mingling session over great drinks. They have cocktails, free-flow snacks, ice-breaking activities, and even speed dating sessions. Fingers crossed for the one!

The session will be on 5 February. You can find more information at Another Night.